By Brianna Patt & Alicia Wilson
Daisha Board Gallery
- Daisha started Black Sheep Art and Culture, March 2017
- Daisha Board Gallery had its grand opening Oct. 13, 2021
- Inaugural Exhibit featuring Gerald Bells piece, Yield Nov. 13, 2021
- Solo Exhibit of Unseen by Sharidyn Barnes, Jan. 5, 2022
- Jennifer Monet Cowley’s Patchwork Premieres March 19, 2022
Missy Burton Young
- Started her photography business in 2003, mainly focusing on portrait and wedding photography.
- Released her Butterfly Effect collection in 2012.
- Released her Footprint collection in 2014.
- Began the Missy Burton Experience in May 2015.
- First solo exhibit premiered in 2016, with her Butterfly Collection.
- Burton released a Woman’s Work in 2017, part of the I Am Woman Collection
- Released Woman in 2017.
- Released Black Girl Magic in 2017.
- Burton’s second exhibit, I Am Woman premiered in 2018.
- Released her Fight The Power collection in 2018.
- Released her One Truth Collection in 2018.
- Released Bullsh*t Collection in 2018.
- First gallery opened at the Goldmark Cultural Center in 2019.
- F.R.E.E. (Flagrant Rules of Ensued Emancipation) collection from June to July in 2019.
- Day of Jubilee Collection created in 2019.
- Opened the Msanii House Gallery in November 2019.
- Burton’s Dynasty Collection: The peculiar search for totality, was released in June 2020.
- Burton’s Coffee Book, I Am Woman : An Ode to Essence was published in June 2021, a body of work that was inspired by her I Am Woman collection.
Sharon Henderson (College Town Renaissance Center)
- Henderson relocated to the College Town Renaissance Art Center, early 2017
- College Renaissance Art Center officially opened in 2018.
- Renaissance Center Fall Gallery Night featuring Rocky McGee and Doug Fudge, September 7, 2019
- Lonely Nights Exhibit premiered on November 9, 2019
- Open Art Studio premiered in November 18, 2019
- Turn the page and you don’t stop premiered in February 22, 2020
- Sound of Greatness Exhibit premiered March 1, 2020
- Martha Sue Meek Exhibit premiered March 27, 2020, lasting to April 3, 2020
- Lets Social Distance Together Event in June 5, 2020, lasting to August 1, 2020
- “30 Americans” Exhibit with the Arlington Museum of Art + AISD was released in 2021 (Spring and Summer).
- Taste and See Exhibit held July 24, 2021
- Vivid Abstractions exhibit held September 11, 2021 to October 30, 2021
- Friendsgiving Exhibit held November 20, 2021
- The Art of Gaudy Exhibit was held on June 25, 2022
- A Fall Gallery event at the College Town Renaissance Center, held October 22, 2022
- College Town Renaissance Center held an Upstairs Gallery Event, December 3, 2022
Pencil on Paper Gallery
- Pencil on Paper Gallery was formed in 2018. Gillespie became an LLC and got the rights to her gallery’s name.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery opened to the public in 2019.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery was awarded Best Art Gallery in DFW (The Dallas Morning News) in 2021.
- Purchased a new gallery space in the Dallas Design District in 2021.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery in the Design District opens to the public with a grand re-opening w/ Jeremy Biggers & Katie McKay Jones solo exhibitions in 2021.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery becomes a member of the Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas in 2021.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery participates in its first Art Fair (Fort Worth Art Fair) in 2021.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery participates in The Other Art Fair in Dallas in 2022.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery participates in JazzAspen Art Fair in Aspen, CO in 2022.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery participates in The Harlem Fine Arts Show (Art Fair) in New York in 2023.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery collaborates with the African American Museum for the Frank Frazier Retrospective in 2023.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery participates in the Fort Worth Art Fair in 2023.
- Pencil on Paper Gallery and Msanii HOUS Fine Art (2 Black Women Owned Galleries) will participate in a historic collaboration with exhibit artist Vanessa Meshak’s first solo exhibition in 2024 for Women’s History Month.
Dr. Valerie Gillespie…
- Valerie Gillespie studied art and architecture in Santiago de Compostela, Spain for her Bachelor in Art degree in 2002.
- Gillespie began her art education career in 2002.
- Gillespie was named as one of the Hunting Art Prize finalists in 2007.
- Gillespie studied art and art history in Venice, Italy for her Masters in Art degree in 2009.
- Gillespie completed her studies in studio art and curatorial practice in New York at NYU for her Masters in Art degree in 2010.
- Gillespie exhibited her MA thesis exhibition in Greenwich Village in NYC in 2010.
- Gillespie opens her first art gallery in 2018.
- Gillespie becomes Dr. Valerie Gillespie, invites 15 artists to open her gallery with its first group art exhibition in 2019.
- Dr. Gillespie leaves her 20 year art teaching career to accept the Director of Fine Arts position at the Winston School of Dallas in 2019.
- Dr. Gillespie exhibits works from her “Becoming” series at the African American Museum for the “Us:Too Phenomenal Women” exhibition in 2019.
- Dr. Gillespie exhibits works from her “Becoming” series at the George Bush Presidential Center in 2020.
- Dr. Gillespie joins the Advisory Board for BlkArtHouse in 2020.
- Dr. Gillespie exhibits her “Becoming” series at the African American Museum in a solo exhibition in 2021.
- Dr. Gillespie joins Inspire Arts as one of their Board Members in 2021.
- Dr. Gillespie joins the Advisory Board for Ignite/Arts/Center for People,Purpose,& Place
- 2022 Dr. Gillespie works with Jessica & Kelvin Beachum & SMU (Hawn Gallery) for the Narrative As Reality exhibition of the Beachum Family Art Collection in 2022.
- Dr. Gillespie joins Big Thought as one of the Board Members in 2022.
- Dr. Gillespie is named one of the top Art Influencers of Dallas for 2022 by PATRON magazine
- 2022 Dr. Gillespie organizes, curates, and hosts the final Texas Visual Arts Association HS Art Competition (TVAA) for Texas Teens in Dallas in 2022.
- Dr. Gillespie worked with Jessica & Kelvin Beachum & Baylor (Martin Museum) for the Narrative As Reality exhibition of the Beachum Family Art Collection in 2023.
Ward opened her gallery in April 1990 and closed it 18 years later.
African American artists in the country exhibited at her gallery including Frank Fraizer, Evita Tezeno, Gibert Young, Lary Ponco Brown, Charles Bibbs, Johnice Parker and other greats.