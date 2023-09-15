Friday, September 8th, was a momentous occasion for the Park South Family YMCA as the facility celebrated renovation efforts set to commence in late 2023. A prayer breakfast was held at the current location, with design renderings, plans, and promises being presented to the community that came out in droves. Several local church and community dignitaries were present, marking the launching of a project that stalled for quite some time and looked as if it would never get off the ground.

In all the pomp and celebration, the question of why it took so much time to get to this place hung heavy in the room. Why did it take so long to make good on the promise in a community bereft of hope? The delay begs the obvious question: Had this effort been in another part of the city with more resources and affluence, would the pace have been any different? Were there racial, demographic, or socioeconomic factors at play or were there other contributing elements that held the project up?

“Acquiring the necessary permits from the City of Dallas slowed progress tremendously. The city was experiencing a serious backlog, which kept us from getting the ball rolling,” said Brandy Perryman, Senior Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer of YMCA Metropolitan Dallas. “Now that we have those necessary components, including permits, in place, we’ll be able to aggressively move forward and bring the vision to life.”

The asbestos permit was one of the primary permits being sought. The current building is over 55 years old, and with that type of age, there’s bound to be a high accumulation of this harmful agent. “Asbestos removal is a large part of the demolition effort, which is set to begin within the next 2-3 months. Securing that one was the first step in the process and one we needed to get things moving.”

Berryman projects the new facility being completed within a 12–14-month timeframe. This means that if work begins on schedule in late 2023, construction could possibly be completed by conclusion of 2024 or early 2025.