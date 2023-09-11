For over 55 years, the Park South Family YMCA in the historic Queen City District has served the South Dallas community. For Maurice West, Dean of Men/External Affairs at Paul Quinn College, being a part of the event was a privilege.

“It was an honor to participate in this morning’s Prayer Breakfast celebrating a new chapter in the Park South story.”

Thanks to the staggering support from philanthropists, the Park South Family YMCA will be closing their current facility and building a state-of-the-art Park South Y in its place. While they still need to raise additional funds to complete the project, West states that everyone is happy with the direction.

You have served tirelessly, given generously and promoted this jewel in the Queen City community with the highest level of integrity. I’m thankful for you and all that has been accomplished over the last 5 years. Our work with the community, childcare, teens, seniors, sports and swimming has taken us to many places and the next will be so much better than the now.

Park South Family Y will also be transitioning to their Vice Chairwoman Dr. Jasmine Crockett to Board Chairwoman.

“We will continue to support her and the work that is needed. I stand ready to assist immediately and work logistics for October 7th.”