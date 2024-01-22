Auto buying tips from Renée Horne, Chase Auto
Brought to you by JPMorgan Chase Car Buying in 2023 – How to Prepare For decades, most people followed a simple formula when they were ready to purchase a newvehicle. Visit a dealership in person, negotiate a price, complete the purchase and drive the caroff the lot. Today, there’s a myriad of car buying options…
South Polk Pizzeria: A Delicious Success
This article is brought to you by JPMorgan Chase It’s 6:30 a.m., a good five and a half hours before South Polk Pizzeria opens its doors for the daily lunch crowd. But owner and chef Terrill Burnett is already busy at work, preparing the fermented dough that ages for hours to give it a light,…
Chase Bank shows “Small Biz, Big Thanks” and celebrates National Small Business Week in Oak Cliff
On Monday, May 1st, Chase for Business hosted an in-person pop-up shop at its Oak Cliff Community Center branch to kick off National Small Business Week and invited Dallas area entrepreneurs and small business owners to see the tools and resources they can use to start, run and grow their businesses. The complimentary event featured…
These tax tips can make filing (1040) EZ
Sponsored content from JPMorgan Chase & Co. With tax day approaching, there’s no time like the present to get started on your 2022 returns and submit them well before the April 18 deadline. This year, you have a few extra days to complete your taxes. With the typical deadline of April 15 falling on a…
How to Reach Your Financial Goals in 2023
A Q&A with Terri Thomas, Chase Community Manager It’s still early in the New Year, and that means the goals we may have set for ourselves to accomplish in 2023 are still fresh in our minds. Whether you’re prepping to buy a house, purchase a new car, or even start a new business, we talked…
Jamie Dimon, CEO of Chase Bank stops in Dallas
Wednesday, November 16th, Jamie Dimon, CEO of Chase Bank made a few stops through Dallas on his 2022 bus tour to meet with company members, clients and community partners. This was the third day and fourth city the CEO had touched. Making it clear, he and his team are laser-focused on the progress and success…
Dallas Entrepreneur Brews Success Family and Community Provide Inspiration for Ezra Coffee Company
Leaping beyond its beginnings as a small, online retailer, Dallas-Based Ezra Coffee has signed two major distribution deals set to put its products in the hands of thousands of new consumers. Starting October 22, Ezra Coffee will be available in over 40 H-E-B stores across Texas, from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio to Waco,…
How to Take Control of Your Credit
First, it’s important to know the diﬀerence between your credit score and your credit report. Your credit score is based on the items found on your credit report, similar to how grades are based on homework and class assignments. Here are four things that you might think matter – but don’t – and ﬁve that…
Saving and Managing Economic Uncertainties
Here’s what to ask when saving for the unexpected. Finances are different for everyone, and so are the life events we all go through. An emergency fund is your financial line of defense against life’s lemons. Although there are many financial rules of thumb, there is no “normal” way to handle your emergency fund. The…