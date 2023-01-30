By Shewanda Riley

“I need to play a long song.” I remember thinking these words one day in the

early 1990’s when I was working as a gospel radio announcer at KCHL Radio in San

Antonio. It was time for me to take a break during my 6-hour shift. Since there was no

one else in the station at the time, I was looking for songs longer than 5 minutes so I

could get a snack, go to the bathroom and maybe even get some fresh air. I thumbed

through the albums (yes, we still played albums!) and saw “Reach Beyond the Break

parts 1 and 2” by Rev. Clay Evans. Combined both songs were a total of 10 minutes.

“Perfect!” I thought. Even though I hadn’t heard the songs before, I was more

concerned about them being long enough for me to take a break. I cued up the record

and listened for about 10 seconds, just long enough to make sure the record wasn’t

scratched and to hear Rev. Evans start his signature “talk” before the singing started.

Then I left to get my snacks and something from my car. When I came back into the

studio, there was at least 1 minute left on the song. At this point, the choir was singing

the refrain, “Hope is your rope.” The song ended with enough time for me to get my

next song ready to play.

That song turned out to be a favorite with the listening audience so I did

eventually stay in the studio long enough to hear the whole thing. I had to admit that it

had a good message of maintaining hope in the midst of despair and chaos. In it, Rev.

Evans told the story of a young man who was drowning and was calling to his father

who was on the shore for help. His father couldn’t swim out to him but threw him a

rope. The young man did his best to hold onto the rope as his father began to pull him

to safety. Then, the young man yelled that the rope was breaking. The father told his

son to reach beyond the break and hold on. Eventually, the young man did what his

father said and made it back to shore.

Years later, I finally got the heart of the song: use faith to go beyond the

“breaks” in our lives and hold onto God’s promises. Recently, a series of

disappointments made me question so many things about my faith and God. I still

believed in God’s transforming power, but I had somehow stopped believing that His

power could transform MY life.

One day years ago I was dwelling on those many “breaks” and God brought the

words of this song to my mind. This was before the days of YouTube and I didn’t have

a copy of the song. All I could remember was the chorus “Reach beyond the break and

hold on.” Hebrews 10:22-22 encourages us to draw close to God. Verse 23 says, “Let

us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” Rather

than wait for God to supernaturally move in my life, I had to learn how to take the first

steps of faith and reach beyond my breaks…then have enough faith to hold on.

Shewanda Riley is a Dallas, Texas based author

to Purpose After a Relationship Ends” and “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book

of Prayers for Writers.” Email her at preservedbypurpose@gmail.com or follow her

on Twitter @shewanda.