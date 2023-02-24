24HourDallas invites members of the public, service and hospitality industry professionals, security staffs, and entertainment area stakeholders to a De-Escalation and Door Security training at Sandaga 813 (813 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226) from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Eric Dybing, Managing Partner of MOVE (Management of Violence Education) Training, will lead the de-escalation training followed by Dallas’ public safety agencies, including Dallas Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and Dallas Fire-Rescue, who will share their expectations and tips for security and door staff.

This is the third in a series of citywide trainings 24HourDallas is providing nighttime operators through its Good Neighbor Initiative in collaboration with the City of Dallas. Topics covered will include de-escalation techniques, communication skills, and physical security measures. The training is intended to help create a safer nightlife environment in Dallas by equipping hospitality and service industry workers with the tools they need to prevent incidents from escalating into violence.

According to Assistant Chief Michael Igo of the Dallas Police Department, “This training is critical for anyone working in the hospitality or service industry. By learning how to de-escalate situations and respond to resistance, nighttime operators can reduce the risk of violence and keep themselves, their patrons, and our communities safe.” Major Nicole Langley of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission added, “We’re proud to support this initiative, which aligns with our mission to serve the people of Texas and protect public health and safety through consistent, fair and timely administration of the Alcoholic Beverage Code.”

Interested individuals can register for the training by visiting 24HourDallas.org.

###