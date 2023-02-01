By Jess Washington

First, let me show my extreme appreciation for the honor to hold the position of Chief Executive Officer for this prestigious institution, The Dallas Weekly – DW.

Since my first day at DW in 2018, I have learned so much about the importance of community, legacy and of course local journalism. Being a part of this organization is a humbling experience. I have walked into rooms I would have never imagined and connected with people who share my mission.

Becoming the first Black female CEO in DW’s 69 year history is a title that I don’t take lightly. I think of women here in the DFW area that have inspired me directly like Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and Mahisha Dellinger of CURLS. I also have inspirations from afar like Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thasunda Brown Duckett of TIAA. All of these women are wives and mothers who exude so much passion for what they love to do and create paths for the next to take their place. I know I have a lot to learn and a whole lot more to accomplish, but I firmly believe that like these amazing women, I too can make an impact in my industry and for the culture.

I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the people that helped me get here. My ancestors and elders who paved the way and gave me the foundation I stand on right now. I thank my husband,Patrick Washington, CEO emeritus, owner and Publisher of DW. My children, James and Penelope, who inspire me to keep pushing harder every day. I thank my father-in-law, James A. Washignton who ran DW for 30+ years, making it the # 1 Black news publication in North Texas. My mom, Sherri Yarbrough and mother-in-law, Vicki Meek who both continue to be a literal backbone for me. My dad, James Burnett who has inadvertently become my business consultant. Thank you to DW Editor, LaToya Henry, who has been the pure definition of “a rock in my corner.” I am so thankful to my friends and advocates who cheer me on when I win and help me up when I fall.

Please believe that I am more determined than ever. I see the future and it is bright.

Now, let’s get to work!

I AM DW!

Jess