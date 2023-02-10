Your gently used formal wear could make a local teen’s prom night an unforgettable experience. Comerica Bank is collecting gently used and clean prom dresses and formal wear for local teens who dream of a special prom night.

On two special weekends in March, Dallas CASA’s training room is turned into a temporary prom shopping boutique. Teens served by Dallas CASA make appointments to select formal wear and accessories as well as gift bags of donated beauty products. Alterations specialists will be on hand to ensure items fit. For many teens who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state, their prom may feel overlooked amidst real-world concerns like where they can safely live. But thanks to the prom drive, these teens can dream of their own special night.

About Comerica’s Prom Dress Drive

Comerica Bank launched the prom dress drive benefiting Dallas CASA in 2015. Due to the success of that event, Comerica added a co-beneficiary, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dallas, and has remained committed to the drive each year since. Clean and gently used formal wear is dropped off at Comerica Bank locations, then delivered to Dallas CASA and Boys and Girls Clubs of Dallas. Since the drive began in 2015, Comerica has collected and donated almost 5,600 items of formal wear.