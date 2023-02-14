By Camerron Dangerfield

Chef Cam, aka Camerron Dangerfield, native of Chicago, IL is an Alabama A&M University alumnus taking the culinary world by storm. He prepared for a successful career as a celebrity chef, author, restaurant consultant, reality TV personality and entrepreneur when he decided to major in International Business. He recently returned to his alma mater to advance the Food Science programs during its Community Health Fair, and conducted virtual cooking classes for Global Employee Health and Fitness Month.

Camerron is a chef with lots of personality, and a ton of accolades to back it up. He is a 2x Food Network Champion with wins on Cutthroat Kitchen & Chopped, Georgia Chef of the Year honoree, and participated in seasons 9 and 10 of Master Chef, hosted by world renowned Chef Gordon Ramsey. He is also a Resident Chef on the NBC Universal daily talk show Sister Circle Live.

Over time, Chef Cam worked with big brands like Anheuser Busch, Walmart’s Repurpose Brand, Bolthouse Farms, Japanese Powerhouse Nakano Knives and more. Plus, he’s even written a few cookbooks!

Chef Cam moved to Dallas, and plans to launch his full service hospitality firm, and create delicious food offerings through restaurant endeavors.

Here’s three of Chef Cam’s favorite dishes…

Chef CAM’s Bruschetta | Photo credit: Marin Media Productions

Chef CAM’s Bruschetta:

3 Roma tomato diced

1 Shallot finely chopped

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

10 leaves Fresh basil, chopped

1 French baguette, cut on bias

3 tablespoons olive oil

pink Himalayan salt, to taste

crushed black pepper, to taste

Balsamic glaze

In a medium mixing bowl, combine fresh ingredients. Season with 2 tablespoons olive oil, pink Himalayan salt, to taste, and crushed black pepper, to taste. Set aside.

Slice French baguette on bias. Quarter inch 1/4 thick. Toss in 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

In a small sauté pan, heat the pan over medium high heat. Place oiled crostinis into a hot pan. Toast on each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

Place crostini in a serving dish. Spoon 1 tablespoon of bruschetta mixture atop. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and serve.

Chef Cams Surf and Turf | Photo credit: Marin Media Productions

Chef CAM’s Surf & Turf

3 Large prawns

10oz Wagyu, New York strip steak

Pink Himalayan Salt

Crushed Black Pepper

Garlic

Garlic Butter

Olive oil

Crushed red pepper

Lemon pepper

Cajun seasoning

Parsley, chopped

Fresh lemon, halved

Season Waygu Filet heavily on each side with pink Himalayan Salt and crushed black pepper. Massage seasoning into meat. Set aside. In a mixing bowl add large prawns, Crushed red pepper, Lemon pepper, olive oil, chopped parsley. Mix well.

In a large cast iron pan over high heat. Once shimmering, sear NY Strip on each side for 3-4 minutes or until desired temperature. Make sure to sear a fat cap on its side to render fat. Toss is 2 tablespoons of garlic and butter. Remove from heat and baste NY Strip for 1 minute. Medium Rare: 130°–135° Medium: 140°–145° Medium Well: 150°–155° Well Done: 160°–165°.

Remove from heat and allow to rest 8-10 minutes.

In the same pan, sear large prawns over medium high heat. 2-3 minutes, when the flesh at the base of that crevice turns from translucent to opaque, the shrimp is done.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Serve with your favorite vegetables and baked potato.

Chef Cams Lobster Pasta | Photo credit: Marin media productions

Chef CAM’s Lobster Pasta

1lb Linguine pasta

Twin Lobster Tail

2 cups Low Fat Heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup Grated Parmesan

1/2 cup Cherry tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cup tri-color Bell Peppers

3 tablespoons Minced Garlic

3 tablespoon butter

Lemon pepper

Cajun seasoning

tablespoon of olive oil.

In a large stock pot bring 8 cups of water to a boil. Cook pasta for 8 minutes. and set aside.

Cut lobster tails in half and clean. Rinse and clean all debris. Pat dry. Season with lemon pepper and Cajun seasoning.

In a large skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of garlic & butter. Once shimmering, cook lobster tail, flesh side down. Sautéed for about 4-6 minutes. While cooking, squeeze fresh lemon and toss in butter. Sprinkle parsley to add an earthy element of flavor.

Remove from heat and set aside.