(DeSoto, Texas) — On Monday, February 6, several DeSoto High School student-athletes from both volleyball and football athletics inked letters of intent to their respective colleges and universities. Overall, these class of 2023 seniors have already secured an estimated $1.6 million in scholarships to play at the collegiate level and shared this special moment with family, friends, school peers, and district staff.

DeSoto High School Devon Jackson will attend Wayland Baptist University with plans to major in Sports Management and become a team marketer.

“I chose Wayland Baptist because when I visited it really, felt like home,” said Jackson who expressed his appreciation for the atmosphere and preparation. “DeSoto, it is a great place to play. It is a brotherhood,

like family. Here we often talk to us about putting in the hard work and all through life that is what you will need to make it in life. I am just really excited about the journey.”

Throughout the event, the coaches selected a student-athlete to highlight publicly celebrating special memories and admonishing them to continue to believe in their selves, work hard and achieve their dreams.

DeSoto High School Football Defensive Line Coach and Assistant Athletic Director Donald Miller has been with DeSoto High School for 15 years and shared his high hopes for all students.

“It is great with students to get the opportunity to move on to the next level in a sport that they love to do and obtain a free education,” shared Miller. “I love to see the looks on the parents’ faces. Any time that we can do this for our students, it is a great thing.”

Desoto High School parents Tawanda Briggs and her husband Charles, applauded DeSoto ISD for their daughter, Hope Briggs‘ experience throughout her high school journey at DeSoto High School.

“Our experience in DeSoto has been great! Today is bittersweet because it is her senior year and her four years have gone by so fast. She has played on the volleyball team since her freshman year and is a four-time, all-district scholar. We are proud to have a full scholarship to play volleyball at Jackson State University. We are looking forward to the next chapter in her life and thank God for all the blessings and all that DeSoto has done. We will cherish our experience for life.”

DeSoto School Board President Dr. DeAndrea Fleming, Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers, and DeSoto High School Principal Jasen Campbell kicked off the event by congratulating students on the next chapter of their lives.

“…. you are an Eagle today, you will be an Eagle tomorrow so wherever you go you will always be an Eagle so always remember to SOAR wherever your go,” said Board President Fleming.

The DeSoto High School student-athletes signed their letters of intent to the tune of cheers, applause, and pats on the back from friends and family celebrating the beginning of their next phase of life.

“Today was really sentimental, enjoyable and I would do it all again if I could. I like the atmosphere in DeSoto. The family environment prepared me for college.” said DHS senior Hope Briggs who is planning to major in biology pre-med and become a physical therapist.

The event was an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of DeSoto High School student-athletes and their families as they accepted athletic scholarships to compete at some of the nation’s top colleges and universities—a testament to the caliber of athletic and academic experiences offered to DeSoto ISD scholars.

The participants included the following students:

VOLLEYBALL

Hope Briggs Jackson State University

Adrianna Bacon Virginia State University

FOOTBALL

Brian Hollins Sacred Heart University Jackson Davis Mississippi Valley State University Kevin Jamerson North American University Dahlyn Jones Weber State University

Caimon Mathis Georgia Southern University Jamarion Ravenell East Central University

David Williams West Texas A&M University Cedric Harden Abilene Christian University Crimson Mathis The University of Texas at Permian Basin Ryan White University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Keshaun Jackson Southwestern Oklahoma State University Elijah Garner Tyler Junior College

Wesley Hudson University of Central Oklahoma Je’Shan McCoy McMurry University

Devon Jackson Wayland Baptist University

Demichael Porter Texas Southern University

Alex Robinson Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Tre Wisner The University of Texas at Austin

Johntay Cook The University of Texas at Austin

Jaden Milliner-Jones University of Colorado

Cedamion Barnett Texas College

