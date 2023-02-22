The inaugural event will celebrate six women for their groundbreaking leadership in honor of Women’s History Month

DALLAS, February 21, 2023 – In partnership with Soul Reborn, a 501 c (3) non-profit organization that focuses on transforming the lives of women, and Cheryl Magazine, an international information source highlighting the amazing work of powerful women around the world, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson will host the inaugural Women of Influence Awards luncheon in Dallas during Women’s History Month – a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions of women to our society. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Gleneagles Country Club, 5401 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75093. Tickets range from $100 to $7,500 and are available at the Women of Influence Awards event site.

The Women of Influence award is presented to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary talent, integrity, and leadership in their respective industries and have shown compassion for causes that elevate women and have helped pave the road for future generations. The luncheon, themed “A Seat at the Table,” signifies the importance of women in leadership to create opportunities for other women from all walks of life to have equal opportunities for success.

Founded by Dallas-based philanthropist, best-selling author, and filmmaker Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, Soul Reborn and Cheryl Magazine underscore Dr. Polote Williamson’s efforts to help women realize and embrace their full potential. Soul Reborn is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women. During its 5- year tenure, the organization has donated over $475,000 and helped thousands of businesses globally. Notably, during the coronavirus pandemic, Soul Reborn fed over 8,000 essential workers and awarded grants to 177 college women and 216 women-owned businesses – five of which are based in Dallas.

Cheryl Magazine further supports these efforts by highlighting the work of powerful women from around the country. It serves to inspire the “everyday woman” to be true to themselves and to pursue their dreams and desires unapologetically.

“It is an honor to celebrate these phenomenal women, many who have stepped out on faith with no backup plan and many who have overcome unthinkable odds to fulfill their purpose,” said Dr. Polote Williamson. “I hope that each of their stories will – in turn – inspire the next lady to do the same.”

The lack of access to capital has been a major factor preventing Black women from starting their businesses. With educational, financial, and inspirational resources like those made available via Dr. Polote Williamson and Soul Reborn, Black women are at the forefront of business ownership, making up the fastest-growing group of business owners.

“A Seat at the Table” will include music, awards, performances, networking, and a catered lunch. Honorees include Alexis Kerr, vice president of Hallmark Mahogany; Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, deputy city manager of Dallas; Erika Salter, CEO and founder of Erika Salter Law Firm; Michelynn Woodard, president, and CEO, of Texas Women’s Foundation; Dr. Monica Williams, vice president, University Advancement, UNT Dallas; and LaToya Haynes, director, racial equity, Intuit.

The event is sponsored by The Polote Corporation, UNT-Dallas, Kween Bee’s Sugar Scrub, and Williamson Media Group, LLC. A portion of the proceeds will fund grants for women-owned businesses.

###

ABOUT SOUL REBORN

Soul Reborn is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, transformational speaker, and entrepreneur Cheryl Polote Williamson. Through the help of community leaders, influencers, and volunteers, Soul Reborn focuses on transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women by educating and equipping them with the tools for life and business.

ABOUT CHERYL MAGAZINE Cheryl Magazine is a quarterly publication with a focus on highlighting the amazing work of powerful women. Each issue of Cheryl Magazine brings you the grace, class, style, and power of this country’s far most leading yet unsung women. Some of them you know, some you will come to know, but all of them are gifts to their perspective fields of endeavor. It’s Inspiration for the Everyday Woman—for women, about women, by women.