What makes a good writer? What makes a good read? In the new age writing of today, Kendra Rainey-King creates novels full of passion, self-love, reflection, gritty-storylines and most of all the relatable yet innovative stories with messages from the heart. With fifty books under her belt, the National Best-Selling Author hailing from the streets of Dallas, Texas straight from Pleasant Grove isn’t going to pump the brakes as she just wrapped her book to movie film, “Knee Deep,” which is set for release for 2023 with her next two book to film scripts filming right after: Curves Under the Mistle-toe (currently in pre-production) and Thicker the Berry, the sweeter the Juice.