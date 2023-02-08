DON’T MISS THE A-TRAIN! Next stop, Frisco, TX! That’s right! The 10th Annual Harlem Renaissance Performing Arts Gala Extravaganza is heading to Frisco on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Frisco Hall, Frisco, TX. Featuring members of the World Renowned DUKE ELLINGTON ORCHESTRA, the gala will pay tribute to the Harlem Renaissance Era by celebrating a huge milestone in Black Arts, the 100 year anniversary of the world renowned Harlem Cotton Club and the 100 year anniversary of the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

Hosted annually by Verb Kulture Events during Black History Month, this gala captures the deeply rooted creativity, expression, and soul of the Harlem Renaissance period and its deeply rooted contribution to artistic advancement and movements attributed to the music and arts of today.

This gala will be like no other transcending beyond the glitz and glamor of the 1920s. Guests will be transported back to the jazz era Harlem clubs where big bands like Duke Ellington Orchestra, Cab Calloway, if not all great jazz artists played to New York’s most wealthy, including influential mobsters of the period. It was the time of Zoot Suits, tailed tuxedos, top hats, and when ladies dressed to the nines showing off their couture gowns, flapper dresses, and headpieces. At this gala we expect no less.

The evening will feature national performing artist and event producer, Verb Kulture, local celebrity supporters, special guests Paul Ellington (Duke Ellington’s grandson), Tony and Emmy award winning broadway legend, Ted Louis Levy, drinks, food, entertainment, live auction, and dancing to members of the world renowned Duke Ellington Orchestra, and featuring band member saxophonist, Shelley Carrol.

“This annual event is intended to introduce and preserve jazz, dance, visual arts and poetry as art forms and to expose the community to an important element of African American history and culture. Our intent is to educate and bridge the gap between cultures and generations while sustaining the music and arts scene in Texas. The Black Arts Movement has also proven to society that it is universal and can influence a movement for change and unification of the people,” said Shonna Paul, the creator of Verb Kulture Events, and executive director of the Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.

Tickets on sale at: www.verbkultureevents.com

This year’s sponsors include Al’s Formal Wear, H-E-B, Williamson Music 1st, BeatStreet Poetry Live, Steinway Pianos, and Frisco Hall LLC

About INFINITE Arts.

Infinite Arts Movement, Inc, is a 501©(3) serving North Texas through its artistic outreach programs including supporting young and adult artists in underserved North Texas communities. We create an INFINITE cycle of artistic development within the community by uniting professional artists, teaching artists, and those inspiring to become artistic creators through education, performance, and dialogue.

Mission: We envision a world of diversity and inclusion where music, poetry, theater, dance, and visual arts are valued as an essential element for growth, creativity, and development. We strive to empower artists of all ages and ethnicities by providing the necessary tools for artistic development and sustainability within our communities.

Website: Artsmovement.org

For media interviews and corporate sponsorship opportunities please contact: Shonna Paul

Event Producer

infiniteartsmovement@gmail.com

682-391-8676