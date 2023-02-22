Vista Bank today announced that Bill Mahomes is joining their Board of Directors with his first official board meeting slated for this week.

In celebration of Mr. Mahomes’ service to the Bank, his impact on the State of Texas, and in commemorating Black History Month, Vista is hosting a private lunch and learn tomorrow where Director of Community Development and Outreach, Lubbock Smith III, will facilitate a conversation with Mr. Mahomes. In attendance will be leaders from the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Southern Dallas Progress, and the North Texas Entrepreneur Education & Training Center.

Formerly a partner at Bracewell LLP, Bill Mahomes first joined Vista Bank as Executive Vice President and General Counsel in 2021.

Prior to Bracewell, he was a senior partner for a Dallas-based national law firm, a partner for an international law firm, a senior vice-president and general counsel for a mid-sized local corporation, and was counsel for the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”). Additionally, he served as a Captain in the United States Army Reserves, where he served as company commander and was assigned to the JAG Corps.

In addition to serving on several prominent boards, Mr. Mahomes was appointed to the Texas A&M University Board of Regents by Governor Greg Abbott in 2015, reappointed in 2021, and elected Vice Chairman on June 7, 2021.

“I’ve met very few men in my life that I can genuinely say I both respect and admire,” noted John D. Steinmetz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Bank. “From his history as the first black student to graduate from the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets to now serving as Vice-Chairman of the TAMU Board of Regents, and his countless other accomplishments including receiving the TAMU Distinguished Alumni Award and being named to the Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor, Bill Mahomes has an inspiring legacy of elevating as a result of tenacity and grace. His bright legal mind and expertise will strengthen the board and we are honored to have him.”

Bill Mahomes added, “I agreed to join the Vista Bank board for the same reason I joined the team originally, the leadership is strong at every level and the commitment to putting people first is more than a tagline. My respect for John Steinmetz as CEO, Bryan Wick as Board Chairman, and my fellow board members has only grown over the last two years and I look forward to enhancing shareholder value wherever possible.”