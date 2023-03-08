Dallas, TX – To offer a more inclusive experience for all travelers, Dallas Love Field is proud to announce its membership in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard program, making it the third airport in the state and first in North Texas to launch the service.



Just in time for a busy spring break travel season, the internationally recognized program is a discreet way for individuals to indicate that they have a disability and may need special assistance, additional time, or even space. The green program lanyards adorned with sunflowers are available for free at the main information booth located near the TSA security checkpoint and Bruegger’s Bagels.



“It’s extremely important to give everyone an opportunity to feel heard and seen. For individuals with disabilities, both hidden and apparent, DAL hopes to make it easier and more enjoyable to utilize air travel services with this program. If there is a way we can help our passengers better navigate the airport or even empower them to be more independent, we want to do that for them, “says Interim Director of Aviation Patrick Carreno.



While the airport has offered standard special assistance services to passengers in the past, this program promotes awareness amongst stakeholders about needs that may not fit into a standard offering. In addition to providing Sunflower Lanyards, DAL offers unique accessibility services such as oversized changing tables and Aira – a visual interpreting service. While these services do not equate to expedited security screening, it is the airport’s goal to better support its guests’ needs.

About Dallas Love Field

Centrally located less than seven miles from Downtown Dallas, Dallas Love Field is leading the evolution of the airport experience as the busiest medium-hub airport in the United States. DAL is the 2018, 2019, and 2020 recipient of the Airport Service Quality Award for North American Airports that serve 15-25 million passengers. The airport consistently ranked in the top four large airports in the J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Study over the last six years and is a GBAC STAR Facility. Learn more at www.dallas-lovefield.com.