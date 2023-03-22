A Louisiana native is making a global impact as “The Chain Breaker,” an entertainment executive & visionary who is known as “The Whisperer” in the industry. Dr. Catrina Pullum’s life mission is to help individuals walk in their purpose by creating, igniting, and influencing them to unleash and embrace their power. As a film, television (TV), and theatrical producer, Pullum creates a platform for individuals to share their stories of triumph through the arts.

Photo credit: Catrina Pullum

As the Chief Creative Officer of Puissance Maison Productions, she leads a collective of creatives, producers, and strategists based across the globe in LA, New York, New Orleans, Texas, Miami, Atlanta, Argentina, Africa and beyond. The group includes experts on music, arts, hospitality, festivals, publishing, film, and television. This organization was established to create and support a platform of opportunities in the entertainment industry. www.puissancemaison.com

As the President and Co-Creator of PullCorp Media & Business Consulting Group (PMG), she oversees a variety of public relations and business development efforts for the firm’s clientele. www.pullcorp.com

Pullum has been featured in Essence, O, Sheen, Rolling Out & Black Enterprise Magazines to name a few. She has received honors from President Barack Obama, Congress members, State Representatives, and others. Dr. Catrina’s work has included working with Lifetime Television, NBC, OWN, Discovery Channel, BET, Now You See National Campaign, Just US organization, Junior League, Women In Film, RAINN & etc.

Through her philanthropic endeavors, she is making a global impact through her active board membership for various charitable organizations such as Hip-Hop Legend & Philanthropist, MC Lyte’s Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, Center of Empowerment For Families & Youth (Board Chair), Vice President of the board for LIFT- Ladies In Film & Television, Board Of Directors for Target Evolution, Charter & Board Member of National Coalition of 100 Black Women Dallas Metropolitan Chapter, and a few others.