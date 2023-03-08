Jocelyn Delk Adams is the founder, author, national television personality and brand ambassador behind the award winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes and the food website Grandbaby-Cakes.com, which gives her family’s, particularly her grandmother’s, cherished generational recipes her modern spin while preserving their original charm and spirit. Adams is the co-host of the Cooking Channel and Discovery Plus game show, Stab That Cake. She’s also been a judge on Disney Channel and Disney Plus’ Magic Bake Off, Food Network’s popular series “Santa’s Baking Blizzard” and “Beat Bobby Flay”, and cast member of such shows as “Food Fantasies” on OWN Network, Cooking Channel’s longest running most popular shows, “Unique Sweets” and TODAY Show’s “TODAY ALL-STARS”.

In addition to being a regular on the TODAY Show and Good Morning America, she is regularly featured on The Rachael Ray Show, Food Network’s “The Kitchen”, Dr. Oz, Tamron Hall, The Cooking Channel, People Magazine, ABC World News Now, Food and Wine Magazine, Parents Magazine, Hallmark Channel, Better Homes and Gardens Magazine, O (The Oprah) Magazine, The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, Essence Magazine, Huffington Post, Bon Appetit, Southern Living Magazine, and many others.

Adams also has a line of cakes exclusively from Williams-Sonoma that ship across the country. She gave a TED Talk in 2017 about Brand Authenticity and has been a top brand ambassador and writer for several top brands such as Coca-Cola, Land O’ Lakes, Audi, Dole, James Beard Foundation, Pillsbury, State Farm, HomeGoods, McCormick and many more.

Adams’ first cookbook, Grandbaby Cakes was released in September 2015 and was featured as a top fall cookbook by People Magazine, Vanity Fair, Yahoo! and Epicurious. It also won the Gourmand World Award 2016 for Best Blogger Cookbook USA and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award 2016- Outstanding Literary Instructional Work. She was also a contributor to 2017 Eater’s Cookbook of the Year Feed the Resistance. Her next cookbook Everyday Grand will be released in spring of 2023.

Adams hopes Grandbaby Cakes will continue to deliver inspired recipes shaped by the past but reinvented for the present which will encourage new generations of cooking enthusiasts to learn how to cook and bake and create new family memories for years to come.