Tamara Jones, professionally known as Tam Nicole Esthetics Studio, is a licensed medical Aesthetician with over 16 years of industry experience. She was professionally trained in esthetics at the Ogle School in Dallas, Texas and at the Dallas Institute of Medical Esthetics by Dr. Phathy Pham. Tam specializes in facial treatments including chemical peels, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning and microneedling. Her skill set also includes full body waxing, lash and brow tinting, teeth whitening and makeup application.

Photo credit: Tamara Jones

Tam has been featured in several television and radio broadcasts between 2014-2017 including Good Morning Texas and CW 33 Eye Opener and as a top makeup artist in Fort Worth Magazine. After over a decade as Lead Esthetician at Daireds Salon and Spa, Jones decided it was time to take her passion for skincare and people to the next level. She wanted to create a company that encompassed her passion for skincare and creative and artistic nature; thus, Tam Nicole Esthetics Studio was born. During the height of the pandemic, she offered concierge skincare services for her clients in the comfort of their homes. As her business grew, she looked for ways to maximize the services she’s able to offer and moved her business to a brick-and-mortar location in Arlington, Texas.

Photo credit: Tamara Jones