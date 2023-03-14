T.D. Jakes and partners set path for employment and career growth with its PATHWAY to Opportunity program; Event will include more than 30 employers

DALLAS—March 7, 2023—T.D. Jakes Foundation is partnering with Workforce Dallas and the Dallas Mavericks to host the Foundation’s 2023 PATHWAY to Opportunity: Hiring Mixer at the Potter’s House Dallas Campus. The event is Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is open to the public. The goal of the event is to help build bridges between jobseekers and life-changing employment opportunities, especially during this time when many companies are laying off workers and inflation has created uncertainty in the economy.

“Our Foundation’s mission and focus are on solving society’s most difficult problems and changing the systems that perpetuate inequity and disparities,” said Chairman Jakes. “We do this by building bridges and partnerships that create equity and provide solutions for underrepresented and underserved communities. The Hiring Mixer is a great example of our work: it is giving people access to the top companies and institutions in our region, and to real pathways to opportunity. “

“Workforce Dallas embodies the motivation, the drive, and determination of our community,” said Michael Thompson, Workforce Dallas Executive Director. “Our goal is to provide top upskilling opportunities, trajectory changing employment, and most importantly a workforce they can trust. Workforce Dallas is so excited to partner with T.D. Jakes Foundation and the Dallas Mavericks for the 2023 Hiring Mixer. This event is going to impact many lives and we can’t wait to have it year after year!

Photo Credit: T.D. Jakes Foundation

The event will host more than 30 companies offering on-the-spot hiring, including Amazon, AT&T, FedEx, UPS, Hilton, Hewlett Packard, American Airlines, the Texas Rangers, Southwest Airlines, Parkland, UT Southwestern, the City of Dallas, and more. There will also be information and resources for those who need assistance with transportation, childcare, health care, and financial literacy.

“We are grateful to our partners for contributing to this event,” said Hattie Hill, president and chief executive officer of T.D. Jakes Foundation. “Through our proprietary PATHWAY program, we elevate and integrate services, including job skills, training, and support to transform lives and enrich our communities. With PATHWAY, those in need aren’t left to their own devices to navigate a maze of programs and bureaucracies. PATHWAY provides a helping hand, guiding jobseekers through intervention services, training, educational and aftercare programs – and ultimately connecting them to living-wage employment, part of our end-to-end accountability system.”

Registration to attend the event is optional but highly recommended. Click here to register for the Pathway to Opportunity: Hiring Mixer, or go to T.D. Jakes Foundation’s website at tdjfoundation.org.

About T.D. Jakes Foundation

T.D. Jakes Foundation is committed to building bridges to opportunity in the United States and around the world. For 40 years, T.D. Jakes has connected diverse communities across socio-economic divides. Through the work of T.D. Jakes Foundation, Chairman Jakes is harnessing decades of resources and connections to prepare people for success in the 21st-century workforce, lift underserved populations and connect corporations to new, highly skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.