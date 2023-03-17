Event will feature Trey Bowles, Jasmin Brand, and Mayor of Frisco Jeff Cheney with Special Guest Grammy Award-Winning Mike Render “Killer Mike”

March 13, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The DEC Network, a leading resource for entrepreneurs and startups, announced today that it will host its annual State of Entrepreneurship presented by Bank of America on March 29th, 2023 at FC Dallas National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. This year’s event will be a special one as The DEC Network is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The State of Entrepreneurship event is a highly anticipated gathering of entrepreneurs, creatives, business leaders, innovators, and community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry and learn about the latest trends and developments in entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 10-year anniversary State of Entrepreneurship event,” said Bill Chinn, CEO of The DEC Network. “This event is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business leaders to connect, share ideas, and learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the industry. We are excited to announce our keynote speakers and award winners and look forward to a great evening.”

The event will feature keynote addresses from Trey Bowles, Jasmin Brand, and Mayor of Frisco Jeff Cheney with special guest Grammy Award-Winning Rapper and Songwriter Mike Render “Killer Mike.” Each of these speakers will share their experiences and insights on the current and future state of entrepreneurship in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

In addition to the keynote speeches, The DEC Network will be handing out community nominated and voted awards for Startup Evangelist of the Year, Student Entrepreneur, Rising Entrepreneur, and Investor of the Year, and Corporate Supporter of the Year. This year, The DEC Network has added two new award categories: BIPOC Entrepreneur of the Year and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Entrepreneurs are the heart of our business environment. At Bank of America, we are committed to supporting small business owners at every stage and empowering them to realize their biggest dreams,” said Jennifer Chandler, Bank of America Dallas President. “We join the DEC Network in its mission to invest in the entrepreneurial community, and The State of Entrepreneurship is a great opportunity to keep our pulse on the latest trends and find inspiration from some of our most innovative colleagues.”

The event will take place on March 29th, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM CDT. The link to register for the event is b.link/soe2023. Additionally, attendees can vote for the awards at b.link/soe23-vote. Attendees can expect a big announcement about Dallas Startup Week at the event.

About The DEC Network

The DEC Network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving innovation and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build, and grow their businesses. Its mission is to help entrepreneurs start, build, and grow their businesses by providing resources, education, mentorship, and access to capital. Since its inception in 2013, The DEC Network has helped more than 3,500 entrepreneurs and has generated more than $100 million in economic impact. Learn more about the impact of The DEC Network in their 2023 Impact Report.

