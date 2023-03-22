By Raven Jordan

South Oak Cliff native LaDondra Wilson is the Vice President of Social Responsibility for both the women’s basketball team Dallas Wings and the Panther City Lacrosse Club. Through her role, Wilson works closely with the team on philanthropic efforts.

In addition to her positions with Dallas Wings and Panther City Lacrosse Club, Wilson also serves on several sports-related and committee boards, including as president of Engage Dallas and the UNT Sport Entertainment Management Advisory Board.

Wilson shared with Dallas Weekly what it means to be a woman in sports leadership and how she hopes to inspire the next generation.

“I like to say if you can see it, you can be it. For me, I didn’t see Black women in sports and executive positions and in boardrooms. So, I would like to be hopefully an example to young girls, especially those young girls that may be current or former athletes that think that after their time on the court or field is over that there’s not an opportunity for them to still work in sports. And so for me, I’d like to be what hopefully these young girls can see.”