THE CHER SHOW

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable

force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing

boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the

Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it

takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands,

a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie

gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new

musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

“The Cher Show is an explosion of fabulous excess!” – Rolling Stone

Photo Credit: Broadway Dallas



ANNIE

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and

sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little

Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right

around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new

production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by

Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This

celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all

the hard knocks life throws your way.

“An Incredibly rich and affecting story” – The Guardian

Photo Credit: Broadway Dallas

CHICAGO

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway

shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show

stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No

wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a

Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary —

you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

“A Triumph”– Time Magazine

Photo Credit: Broadway Dallas

SHREK THE MUSICAL

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of

an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking

Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the

hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks

animated film. This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale, SHREK THE MUSICAL,

features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a

sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo)

and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life.

“Altogether irresistible! You’ll be a ‘believer’ too as there’s more to the

story that meets the ears.” – USA Today

Photo Credit: Broadway Dallas



MOMIX ALICE

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences

flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, ALICE, inspired by

Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. “I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice

story” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” Join this

dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored

characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White

Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual

splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world

is as it seems!

“MOMIX’s Alice fills the stage with a marvelously dizzying flow of

physical activities and illusions amid expansive, artful projections” – Wall

Street Journal

Photo Credit:Broadway Dallas



CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND is a must-see holiday event to usher

in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theater like never before,

Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical

land far away for a fun-filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget.

Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer.

The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest

circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Musica

Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a

world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Create

memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland!