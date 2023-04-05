THE CHER SHOW
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable
force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing
boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the
Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it
takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.
THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands,
a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie
gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new
musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!
“The Cher Show is an explosion of fabulous excess!” – Rolling Stone
ANNIE
Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and
sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little
Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right
around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new
production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.
ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by
Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This
celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all
the hard knocks life throws your way.
“An Incredibly rich and affecting story” – The Guardian
CHICAGO
After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway
shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show
stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No
wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a
Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary —
you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.
“A Triumph”– Time Magazine
SHREK THE MUSICAL
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of
an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking
Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the
hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks
animated film. This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale, SHREK THE MUSICAL,
features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a
sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo)
and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life.
“Altogether irresistible! You’ll be a ‘believer’ too as there’s more to the
story that meets the ears.” – USA Today
MOMIX ALICE
Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences
flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, ALICE, inspired by
Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. “I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice
story” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” Join this
dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored
characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White
Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual
splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world
is as it seems!
“MOMIX’s Alice fills the stage with a marvelously dizzying flow of
physical activities and illusions amid expansive, artful projections” – Wall
Street Journal
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND is a must-see holiday event to usher
in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theater like never before,
Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical
land far away for a fun-filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget.
Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer.
The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest
circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Musica
Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a
world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Create
memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland!