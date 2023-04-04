The Dallas Arboretum announces the third annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC), presented by Bank of America, is set for Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 in the 66-acre garden overlooking White Rock Lake. The event features chef demonstrations, musicians, Black-owned vendors, a fashion show and an entrepreneur showcase. This event is open to the public and is included in the general admission to the Dallas Arboretum.

Some entertainment highlights include Kevin Hawkins, a local who was on Season 22 of The Voice; Shailaun, an Arlington singer/songwriter/producer whose voice mesmerizes; and crowd favorites, Don Diego Band and Clover the Violinist.

Janet Jack, Dallas Arboretum board member and Black Heritage Celebration chairperson, said, “Join us as we highlight the unique talents, art and businesses from the local Black community. A significant program for the Dallas Arboretum, the Black Heritage Celebration is a weekend to celebrate the Black community amidst the beautiful backdrop of the Dallas Arboretum.”

The festival includes plenty of fun for the entire family to enjoy. Saturday’s fashion show, produced by Willie Johnson, showcases local Black designers sharing their latest clothing lines and trends. Afterwards, guests can shop from their favorite designers and boutiques on display.

On Sunday, Black Heritage Celebration is partnering with the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce to host an Entrepreneur Showcase that spotlights local business owners.

Additionally, both days feature cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, a vendor exhibit with more than 40 Black-owned businesses selling delectable cuisines, jewelry, gifts and more.

Tickets, which are $12-$20, are included in the admission to the garden and must be pre-purchased online at https://www.dallasarboretum.org/ or by calling 214-515-6615. For more information and to view the complete list of weekend activities, entertainment, and vendors, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/BHC.

The Black Heritage Celebration committee includes Janet Jack (chairperson), board advisors:

Crystal Alexander, Marissa Horn, Mario Quintanilla, Linda Todd (Advisor) and Celia Walker. Committee chairs include Stephanie Calhoun, Tiffaney Dale Hunter, Gloria Werthing Reynolds, Ashley Sutherland and Megan Villa.

Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Bank of America

Additional sponsors: ExxonMobil Corporation, Anonymous, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Alpha Xi Omega Chapter, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Arlene J. Ford, Impact Venture, Frost Bank, MR Civil Justice.

In-kind: House of Dasha.

Media Sponsors: The Dallas Weekly, Radio One, Southern Dallas Magazine.

