Several services have been planned to celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. Kirk Myers-Hill. Kirk Myers-Hill founded Abounding Prosperity, Inc. in 2005 and was a tireless advocate for the health and wellness of the Black family, particularly Black LGBTQ+ community members in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abounding Prosperity, Inc. via the website at aboundingprosperity.org.
Please see the full schedule below:
Visitation
Thursday, April 13, 2023
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Hall of State at Fair Park
3939 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
Funeral Service
Friday, April 14, 2023
11 a.m.
Cathedral of Hope
5910 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235
Celebration of Life Party
Friday, April 14, 2023
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Thrive
1015 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75202
This celebration party honoring the life of Kirk Myers-Hill is free and open to the public.
