Dr. Fenwa Milhouse is a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist and specialist in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (also known as Urogynecology).

She previously worked for the largest private practice in the state of Illinois as the leading pelvic floor surgeon. She is the co-founder and owner of Down There Urology in Chicago.

Dr. Milhouse treats all adult individuals with a focus on the treatment of sexual dysfunction, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, and cosmetic genital enhancement.

She enjoys using social media to destigmatize pelvic floor & sexual conditions, as well as demonstrate the importance of representation in Urology. Known by the world as “Your Favorite Urologist” and has been featured on several media outlets including Yahoo Style, HuffPost, Essence Magazine, CNN, Rickey Smiley Morning show, Insider, MD NEWSLINE, Sex with Dr. Jess, and regularly on Black Doctor.org. AND she is TLC’s newest TV Doctor- Dr.DOWN BELOW!

Dr. Fenwa Milhouse | Photo Credit: Dr. Milhouse

She currently sits on the board of Chicago Urological Society. She is an active member in several professional societies including the American Urological Association, the Society for Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction, the Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of the Study of Women’s Sexual Health, and the International Society of Cosmetogynecology.

Dr. Milhouse is a wife, mother of 3, and lover of food!