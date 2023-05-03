Photo by Madelynne Boykin

By Raven Jordan

Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based and Black-owned vegan restaurant, is set for its first Texas opening later this summer.

This location will be in Deep Ellum across from BBQ restaurant Pecan Lodge.

Founder and CEO Pinky Cole typically looks to add new locations to historically Black neighborhoods, much like Deep Ellum. It will be in a 2,500 square-foot space with counter service.

“Dallas has been asking, and we’re so excited to deliver,” says Cole. “We’re bringing the heat just in time for summer!”

Photo by Sterling Pics

Cole opened the first Slutty Vegan store in Atlanta in October 2018 after selling her meat-free burgers on Instagram months prior. The burgers gained so much attention and new orders that she began serving them from a food truck. Aside from offering a new option for her community, Cole wanted to “open the conversation on vegan food options for people who have never considered them in this community,” according to the Slutty Vegan website.

The restaurant will have lunch, dinner, dine-in and to-go options. Some of the most popular menu items include the One Night Stand, a vegan bacon cheeseburger with Slut Sauce on a Hawaiian bun, and the Hollywood Hooker, which is a vegan chopped Philly cheesesteak. There are also alternative chicken, shrimp and bratwurst options on the menu.

In addition to rolling out new locations in Harlem and Atlanta, Cole released a vegan cookbook titled Eat Plants, B*tch at the end of last year.

Slutty Vegan will be located at 2707 Main Street, Dallas, Texas.

