Canva

Counties with the worst droughts in Texas

Over a fourth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While severe to exceptional drought conditions persist in the West—which is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country less associated with drought, like the northeast and the midwest, have also experienced spells of unusual dryness.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems too feel the effects, and shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Texas with the worst droughts in the week leading up to May 02, 2023. Counties are ranked by percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included.

Canva

Texas statistics

– Abnormally dry: 17.9%

– Area in drought: 55.3% (#7 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 17.1%

— Severe drought: 21.6%

— Extreme drought: 13.1%

— Exceptional drought: 3.5%



Canva

#1. Zavala County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 48.6%

— Extreme drought: 51.4%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#1. Hockley County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Sutton County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 37.6%

— Severe drought: 62.4%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Stonewall County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 99.4%

— Extreme drought: 0.6%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Howard County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 6.3%

— Extreme drought: 40.2%

— Exceptional drought: 53.5%



G B Hart // Shutterstock

#1. Sterling County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 68.1%

— Severe drought: 21.0%

— Extreme drought: 10.9%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#1. Irion County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Hartley County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 51.1%

— Extreme drought: 47.5%

— Exceptional drought: 1.4%



Canva

#1. Stephens County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 74.4%

— Severe drought: 25.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#1. Jones County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 9.0%

— Severe drought: 65.1%

— Extreme drought: 25.9%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Hutchinson County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 71.5%

— Exceptional drought: 28.5%



Canva

#1. Swisher County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 89.9%

— Extreme drought: 10.1%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Andrews County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 2.2%

— Severe drought: 97.2%

— Extreme drought: 0.6%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Kent County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 74.6%

— Extreme drought: 25.4%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Hemphill County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 10.3%

— Extreme drought: 89.7%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Taylor County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 6.1%

— Severe drought: 47.2%

— Extreme drought: 46.7%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Uvalde County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 43.5%

— Extreme drought: 53.2%

— Exceptional drought: 3.2%



Canva

#1. Glasscock County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 63.9%

— Severe drought: 24.4%

— Extreme drought: 11.7%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#1. Floyd County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 10.2%

— Extreme drought: 89.8%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#1. Upton County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Frio County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 51.4%

— Extreme drought: 48.6%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#1. Gaines County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 60.8%

— Extreme drought: 39.2%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canva

#1. Sherman County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 6.1%

— Exceptional drought: 93.9%



Canva

#1. Kendall County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 100.0%



TLF Images // Shutterstock

#1. Garza County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 100.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

