DreamHack Dallas, a three-day gaming lifestyle festival, today announced an expanded slate of programming, including celebrity Dungeons & Dragons showcases, guest appearances, musical headliners, and more for its June 2-4 return to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will celebrate DreamHack’s multi-year partnership with the city by recognizing June 2 as “DreamHack Day.” DreamHack Day kicks off the weekend of festivities that includes nearly $1 million in prize money across casual and pro gaming competitions, chances to meet major content creators and esports pros, and much more as the festival continues its mission of creating a world where the gaming community comes to life.

DreamHack Dallas is one of several DreamHack festivals across multiple countries this year. Tickets start at $35 for a single day and $99 for three-day access, with more information available at dreamhack.com/dallas/tickets/.

Dallas’ first-ever DreamHack Day

The city of Dallas and Dallas Sports Commission will issue a proclamation Wednesday, May 31, to commemorate DreamHack’s long-standing partnership with Dallas and the festival’s role in supporting the city’s growing reputation as a global gaming hub. The city and commission will also honor June 2, 2023, as the first “DreamHack Day” as the festival opens its doors to tens of thousands of attendees from around the world.

DreamHack gives back to Dallas with free tickets for students, military discounts

As part of its efforts to support the local community and make the festival accessible to all, DreamHack has donated 3,000 tickets to students in the Dallas Independent School District and has extended its military discount program. The three-day passes for ISD students are valued at $300,000 total, and DreamHack has also donated $10,000 in tickets to military members while also offering lower price points for active military in the area.

Experience Dungeons & Dragons with actress, streamer, and DM Jasmine Bhullar

Celebrity game master Jasmine Bhullar will lead a party of guest adventurers, including Ms. Marvel’s Anjali Bhimani, Overwatch voice actress Jen Cohn, Star Wars Bad Batch voice actress Vanessa Marshall, and World of Warcraft cosplayer Kira Arlayna on a Dungeons & Dragons one-shot live from DreamHack Dallas. Dice will roll Friday on the Main Stage.

The festival has a dragon’s hoard of activities for roleplaying game fans, including a range of dice and character artists, a miniature design workshop, and opportunities for artists to bring characters to life. Attendees can also test their dungeoneering skills in DreamHack’s on-site Dungeons & Dragons-themed escape room.

Meet hundreds of popular content creators, including surprise guests

More than 250 content creators will take part in the DreamHack Dallas Creator Hub, where they’ll get the chance to broadcast live from the DreamHack Stream Studio, meet with fans, and network with other creators and streamers. Top to-be-revealed creators will also make surprise special appearances throughout the festival.

Top streamers face off in Creator Showdown to benefit American Heart Association

Creator Showdown captains Tiffae, bbjess, Austin Ware, and Thinnd will lead their teams through a three-day competition at DreamHack Dallas benefitting the American Heart Association. The teams will face off throughout the weekend with Main Stage and Creator Hub activities in the afternoons throughout DreamHack.

Wage War brings metal to the Main Stage

Metalcore band Wage War will usher in DreamHack’s Metal Night on Saturday, June 3, live from the Main Stage. The band will be part of the action elsewhere, too, taking part in singles and doubles showmatches against Super Smash Bros. esports competitors and competing in the Mario Kart Open Freeplay tournament. The band will also co-host DreamHack’s Cosplay Competition.

Meet the voices behind fan-favorite Halo, Diablo characters

DreamHack is bringing your favorite voices from the Halo and Diablo franchises to meet fans, sign merch, and take photos throughout the festival weekend. The guests will also take part in panels to discuss their work on the games and, for Diablo fans, what to expect from Diablo IV and how it all came together.

Challenge fighting game pro Punk and LoL streaming sensation Tyler1 on the Pyramid

The Pyramid returns to DreamHack Dallas, offering fans an opportunity to challenge multi-title fighting game pro Punk. Festival attendees will face Punk in the newly-released Street Fighter VI for their chance to take home exclusive prizes. League of Legends content creator Tyler1, one of the most popular streamers in the world, will also join the fray for one-on-one ARAM games against attendees on the Pyramid.

Battle across titles for more than $9,000 in DreamHack’s Mystery Game Tournament

Sign up for a tournament where the battlefield changes every round. With over $9,000 up for grabs, the Mystery Game Tournament will see competitors face off across all three days of the festival to see who is the best – and most adaptable – gamer at DreamHack Dallas.

Play the world’s newest esports titles: Counter-Strike 2 and Street Fighter VI

DreamHack Dallas’s Freeplay area will offer festival goers chances to play two of the most anticipated esports titles: Counter Strike 2 and Street Fighter VI. Additionally, DreamHack Fighters will host one of the world’s first Street Fighter VI tournaments during the title’s launch weekend – offering competitors $10,000 in prizing.

Explore DreamHack’s esports competitions

In addition to its entertainment programming, DreamHack will have more than $930,000 up for grabs across seven major esports tournaments. More information is available HERE.