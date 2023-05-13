The event dedicated to showcasing emerging fashion designers and music artists returns with a whole new lineup of amazing designers and music artists at new venue Club Vivo!

(DALLAS, TX – MAY; source: Creative Currency) – Creative Currency, one of DFW’s top boutique public relations and event production companies, brings back its original concept event EMERGE (A Fashion and Music Experience). EMERGE is a recurring fashion and music event that happens twice a year for the fall and spring seasons aimed to highlight the best in rising local talent in both fashion and music. The fashion and music experience returns May 21st, 2023 from 6-10pm and will be hosted at a brand new location, Club Vivo. Tickets are available at www.emergedfw.com and range from $25-$150.

EMERGE first launched Fall of 2021 and is now on its 4th installment. EMERGE S/S 23 will showcase 12 new designers all from DFW as well as 6 musical acts, a mix of rising music artists from multiple genres. The show is partnering with premier cognac brand Hennessy as this event’s main presenting sponsor and will be creating a one of a kind experience for the guests of EMERGE!

Photo Credit: EMERGE Fashion

EMERGE RECAP: Emerge DFW S/S’22 EMERGE F/W ‘22

Creative Currency, the team behind EMERGE is led by Founder, Sarah Badran, whose experience producing events in Texas spans 10+ years and includes 100+ events specializing in creating platforms for local artists,including the famous RAW Dallas showcases which she directed for 3+ years. The team has also recently produced a world arts festival called World of Art as well as multiple concerts,festivals and other art events for many years.

“ Creative Currency is excited to get back to what we do best, which is feeding the culture of our city with amazing experiences while introducing a new crop of talent from DFW,” Badran states.

This year’s line-up for EMERGE includes 12 new emerging designers who will showcase a mixture of streetwear and couture designs. This years designers featured include: Celebrity designer K Daniels, House of Armadaus, resort wear from Annia Jinkins and swimwear from Swim Koko! The show will also feature streetwear designs from Ototo, Slayla and extravagant couture pieces from designers such as Salvador Medina and Ebadore!

“ At EMERGE we pride ourselves on the diversity in our line up that spans different cultures, styles and backgrounds,” EMERGE Director Sarah Badran mentions. “It’s what makes our show so special and unique while also keeping it fresh and bringing a little taste of something for everyone!”

The music performances will be intertwined between the designer showcases and feature a mixture of musical genres with featured acts that include: Hanani, Carissa Cruz, Leena Rammal, Honie Gold, Devante Fields and Scuttini.

Doors will open at 6pm on May 21st, at Club Vivo located at (1930 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX 75201) with the show starting at 7:30 PM. Creative Currency is excited to feature more amazing talent in Dallas and looks forward to continuing the mission to spotlight DFW artists while providing another unforgettable experience to the city!



The full lineup and ticket information are available at www.emergedfw.com.