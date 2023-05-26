It may come as no surprise, but just because you feel healthy doesn’t mean you are healthy. Recent studies have shown that women are far more likely to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventive services than men. Therefore, men, one of the most important things you can do for yourself, and your family is to get regular annual checkups.

In observance of National Men’s Health Month, take the time to take care of yourself. Barry-Lewis Harris II, MD, a physician at Parkland urges men to pay attention and listen to their bodies as some signs may indicate a more serious issue. These symptoms include but are not limited to:

Chest pain – is one of the symptoms of a heart attack but can also indicate other problems such as angina, pneumonia, blood clot in your lungs or asthma.

Shortness of breath – could signal heart disease or lung disease, as well as other serious diseases.

Fatigue – can result from physical activity, lack of sleep or stress but it can also mean a more serious physical health condition.

Blood in urine – may be a sign of bladder, prostate or kidney problems.

Excessive thirst – can be a prominent symptom of diabetes.

Vision problems – are not always related to aging; they may indicate further problems.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Use this month as a starting point to find a routine that works for you and your family. Parkland’s Access to Care and Coverage Program makes it easy for men to receive healthcare services, screenings such as blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and other help to live a healthy life. All services are provided at no cost and no appointment is needed. Visits with Parkland will take about 20 minutes.

Visit www.acessparkland.org to find where Parkland is in your community to take steps in bettering your health.

For more information on services available at Parkland, please visit www.parklandhealth.org.