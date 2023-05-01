By Shewanda Riley

“You are blocking your blessing!” This is what one friend told me a few years ago was

the reason why I was not receiving God’s blessings in one particular area of my life. She said

that instead of focusing on faith, I focused too much on my doubt. At first, I agreed with her

about the impact that faith had on receiving God’s blessing. However, it wasn’t until I read

story of The Widow’s Olive Oil from the Old Testament that I realized that receiving God’s

blessing has more do with just having faith. First of all, we must have faith in order to be

willing to admit that we need a blessing. But we also need to prepare to receive the blessing

by having the right amount of faith.

The Widow’s olive oil story is found in 2 Kings 4 begins with the widow asking the

prophet Elisha to help her with her finances. When he asks her how he can help and what she

has, she says that all she has is olive oil. In 2 Kings 4:3 Elisha responds by telling her” Go

around and ask all your neighbors for empty jars. Don’t ask for just a few. Then go inside and

shut the door behind you and your sons. Pour oil into all the jars, and as each is filled, put it to

one side.”

She does what appears to be everything Elisha instructs her to do with the exception of

one thing: She does not have enough jars for the abundance of oil that follows. In verse 6

her son replies “’There is not a jar left.’ Then the oil stopped flowing.” Were her blessings

literally stopped because of her unbelief illustrated in her not having enough jars? Some say

that she only partially obeyed the prophet’s instructions which is still disobedience. Others

say that what stopped her blessings (the oil flowing) was that she did not gather enough jars

because though she had faith (as symbolized by the number of jars), she didn’t have enough when it was necessary. Interestingly, she had faith to reach out to Elisha and even had

enough faith to follow his instructions. Even after the oil stopped, she had faith and went back

to the prophet who told her to sell the oil she had bottled and to use what remained to take

care of her debts. She even had enough oil to provide for her family’s future needs.

Like the widow, we often have no problem acknowledging God’s instructions and even

obey in faith to the best of our abilities. Yet, sometimes, blessings may stop simply because

we did not adequately prepare to receive them. I think the widow’s story is much like how

some of us respond when we want blessings from God but struggle with receiving them in their

promised abundance. We have to have enough faith to pray for the blessing, but we also have

to be prepared to receive the overabundance of the blessing when it comes.

Shewanda Riley (Aunt Wanda), PhD, is a Fort Worth-based author of “Love Hangover: Moving

from Pain to Purpose After a Relationship Ends” and “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book

of Prayers for Writers.” Email her at preservedbypurpose@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter

@shewanda. You can also listen to her podcast at www.chocolateauntiepodcast.com.