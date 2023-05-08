In honor of Mother’s Day, I’d like to share two of my favorite writings about mothers. The first is written by my friend and local author Lisa-Lin Burke. The other is timeless “mother” wisdom sent to me a number of years ago. My hope is that by sharing both, we are reminded to honor those mothers, mother figures and even men acting as mothers who have made a positive difference in our lives. It also reminds us to be gracious towards those whose mothers have died or have difficult relationships with them.

In this very poignant piece, Lisa-Lin shares how Mother’s Day may not be a day of celebration for her and others whose mothers are deceased. Whether your mother is deceased or alive, she shows why it is important to be thankful for the blessings mothers are.

“Mother’s Day: my day of dread. The card aisle was to be avoided, like poison ivy. Envy, not blood, flowed through my veins when I watched daughters and mothers. They talked, laughed and loved together. Did they know how lucky they were? I did. My mother died when I was thirteen. Mother’s Day became just another Sunday without football.

Twenty years after her death, I began to ask myself questions. Did I honestly blame her passing for my every stumble? Why not try to embrace her death? Could I learn from her life to live my own? The Word helped me find solace with Psalms 121 (NIV): I lift up my eyes to the hills-where does my help come from? I knew Who I had to trust.

The road had its bumps and curves. I almost gave up, but He stayed with me. I bloomed into a woman I prayed my mother would be proud of. Mother’s Day was no longer my day of dread. She taught me the changes a young girl goes through are a celebration. Each night ended with her words, “Mama love.” The card aisle isn’t poison ivy anymore. Now I pick the perfect one. It’s signed with love and then tucked away with the others.

Life on Earth with my mother was too short. Our time together was more valuable than rubies. Remember to treat your mother like the queen she is. You are the jewel in her crown. Not only on Mother’s Day, but always. My mother’s spirit dances within me every second, every minute, every day. I am truly blessed.”– Lisa-Lin Burke

A Mother’s Wisdom:

Have faith in God regarding your relationship, but don’t let faith make you stupid. God does things decent and in order. Don’t settle… If you settle for less than what you deserve, you get LESS than what you settled for. Be honest and upfront. Demand respect and if he can’t give it, he can’t have you! Learn to GIVE UP your lifelong task of trying to make someone unavailable-available, someone ungiving-giving, and someone unloving-loving. Good men should be treated like good men. Slower is better.

Happy Mother’s Day!