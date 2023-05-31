Anita C. Heiskell

Anita Heiskell is the Co-Director of the Miss JuneteenthDFW Pageant along with being a certified social graces etiquette and image consultant, and the founder and owner of Prim, Poised and Proper, LLC. Prim. Poised and Proper is a full-service Etiquette School located in Fort Worth, Texas that focuses on social graces, dining etiquette, business etiquette, along with image and presentation skills for young men and women. Heiskell also offers Pageant Preparation and training to young women, and she was the first African American woman to be crowned Miss Memphis and Miss Memphis State University. She also travels across the United States to judge many Miss America State Pageants. Mrs. Heiskell is certified from The American School of Protocol and has over 25 years of experience in the etiquette and image field. Heiskell also writes an article on etiquette entitled “Ask Anita, for The Fort Worth Black News. Mrs. Heiskell is genuine in her commitment to her motto, “Etiquette is NOT Extinct, it has EVOLVED”. There are many things in life that you can do multiple times. Making a first impression is not one of them. First impressions are lasting. I can make yours lasting! Anita is responsible for coaching reigning queen Madison Corzine, to the National title of National Miss Juneteenth 2023. Anita is the wife of Attorney Michael Heiskell and mother to Michael Jr. and Mason.

Marquita Thompson

Marquita Thompson is a co-director of the JuneteenthDFW Pageant and is one of the founders of a nonprofit organization called “Being A Melanin Mom” Inc. (BAMM) in which they work with the community to provide resources to elevate the motherhood experience by promoting the power of wellness and creating a societal platform for melanin moms! As co-director of the JuneteenthDFW Pageant, Marquita has helped usher in an elevated experience for all the contestants including etiquette training, walking demonstrations and various classes to help prepare our young ladies for adulthood. In the fall of 2022, Marquita helped lead our own Miss JuneteenthDFW Madison Corzine to the national title and nationwide recognition.

During her earlier years, Thompson developed a passion for charity work when she was a student at Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School. Thompson endured her fair share of hardships while there so it was natural for her to want to help her family, friends, and community. Her willingness to assist in her children’s various extracurricular activities led to Marquita being sought out by her eldest son’s Youth Football Board and even being offered an educator’s position where one of the other board members was an administrator. Marquita gracefully accepted those positions and served in those roles for over a decade.

In addition, Thompson is a devoted wife to her amazing husband Shawn Thompson, Sr. and a proud mother to seven beautiful children. She is an avid Philanthropist, Insurance Adjuster, and dutiful Mother. Her goals are to showcase the qualities of a Black Mompreneur and to inspire Black moms to strive for a balance in life despite hardships and shortcomings to push all Melanin moms forward.