Chikeitha Owens, LPC, is a Christian licensed professional counselor and board-certified bariatric counselor, and certified clinical trauma professional based in Corinth, Texas. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Southwestern Adventist University and her Master of Art in Counseling from Argosy University/Dallas. Chikeitha provides mental health counseling services to adults, teens, and couples through one-on-one sessions, and also conducts training workshops and speaks at professional engagements.

In addition to her clinical work, Chikeitha is the founder of Abundance of Hope Counseling, which offers virtual therapy services in Texas. She has also developed a trauma-focused bariatric counseling program called W-A-I-T Management.

Her commitment to public health is evident in her role as an ambassador for actress Taraji P. Henson’s non-profit organization, the Boris L Henson Foundation’s Resource Guide, which advocates for mental health awareness and resources “as well as her advocacy work on behalf of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community. She has partnered with MTV for the last three years for Mental Health Action day to continue bringing awareness to mental health.

Owens has been recognized for her professional achievements in the healthcare community, having been awarded National Board Certification by the American Association of Bariatric Counselors (AABC) after completing a specialized fellowship training and education program in bariatric science. As a board certified bariatric counselor (CBC), she is committed to fulfilling the AABC’s mission of providing best practices in the care, treatment, and prevention of obesity and related disorders.

Owens is an integrated member of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). She has spoken on various platforms about topics including Compassion Fatigue, Trauma and Obesity, Obesity Sensitivity, Food and Anxiety, Adversity, Mental Health education and Trauma-informed care.”

In addition to her clinical and advocacy work, Owens is also a published author. Her books, “Living Life for What It Is” and “Living Life for What It Is Examination Guide,” reflect her passion for helping others achieve their best possible selves. As a speaker and member of “NSA” National Speakers Association, Owens brings her vast clinical experience, expertise in bariatric counseling, and commitment to public health to her audiences, inspiring and empowering others to live healthier, happier lives.