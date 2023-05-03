LaChanda Dupard, co-founder and Executive Director of Fit and Faithful Living (FFL). LaChanda, alongside her husband Reggie, is hosting the 11th Annual Tux and Chucks Gala on May 20, 2023, as a fundraiser for FFL, which promotes healthy living and improving the lives of children in the community.

With over 10 years of experience leading FFL, Dupard is passionate about empowering others and promoting healthy living. She is a certified life coach, motivational public speaker, and spin fitness instructor, and has received numerous awards for her contributions, including the 2019 Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas “On the Move Award.”