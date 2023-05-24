In 2021, Tiffany Lenox launched her own medically formulated product line to provide her clients with a high-performing product line, and in 2022, she added to her accomplishments by launching her very own backbar pro line for industry professionals to train under her line for advanced treatments. Recently, she further expanded the Lenox brand to Plano, TX, with the opening of a second location, Lenox Skincare MedSpa, scheduled for March 2023. Lenox holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from Langston University, as well as being a member of the prestigious Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Photo Credit: Tiffany Lenox

In addition to owning Lenox Skincare LLC, Lenox remains actively involved in treatments and personally trains every member of her team in “The Lenox System” of corrective skincare treatments, all while pursuing her passion as a certified skin specialist for 17 years. She has achieved multiple certifications throughout her career, including a Global Corrective Skin Specialist certification under the mentorship of Pamela Springer of Global Skin Inc., Multicultural Treatment Certificate under JoElle Lee, Certified Acne Specialist under Face Reality, and certifications in Advanced Chemical Peeling, Dermaplaning, Alma Laser, Paramedical, Hydra Facialist, Procell Micro Channeling, Micro Needling, and many others, representing over 2000+ hours in advanced skincare knowledge.

Products from the Lenox skincare line | Photo credit: Tiffany Lenox

Lenox’ approach to her work is innovative and forward-thinking, with a dedicated emphasis on research and continuing education that reinforces the Lenox Skincare products and services to stay ahead of trends in the aesthetics wellness industry. She remains committed to helping others, too, having recently launched a coaching initiative to assist new and emerging beauty professionals as they enter the industry, solidifying her as an expert in advanced techniques, leadership, and aesthetic entrepreneurship.