Sergeant Tracey Ford (aka Laweziana) is a Louisiana native by way of Texas. She is a retired U.S. Army Veteran of 12 Active-Duty years & served in OIF/OEF (Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom). She has worked with Counter Drug Task Force & Team Engineer and Lead Non-Commissioned Safety Officer with Team Shield while appointed the Lieutenant Colonel’s Driver. She is a Wounded Warrior and has received many honorable awards & medals with one being the Combat War Medal.

Ford is the CEO & Owner of Laweziana Dance Fitness. Her professional dance career has spanned more than 20 years. She is a Certified State National Presenter of Dance and teaches a variety of dance formats. She also works for Music Recording Artist CUPID, teaching Curobiks as a Master Trainer.

In 2004, she was severely injured in Iraq in which she became permanently disabled. Doctors told her she would never walk again, let alone dance, but she defied the odds. To this day she continues to undergo surgeries and medical procedures periodically. Despite it all, she has committed herself to helping others reach their health & fitness goals by motivating them through her LOVE & PASSION for DANCE!!

