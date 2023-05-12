Honored Seven Amazing Individuals and Raised $572,000

Texas Women’s Foundation held its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration on April 27th at the Omni Dallas Hotel and raised more than $572,000. The day started off with 200 middle and high school girls attending #BESTSELF, a half-day empowerment program. Next, the event featured Leadership Forums with the 2023 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader award recipients discussing their journey. Finally, the evening concluded with the Awards Celebration and dinner, featuring Jenna Bush Hager, best-selling author and co-host of NBC’s TODAY. Hager interviewed the honorees in two different panel discussions while 650 attendees were inspired by these incredible women.

Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, Ed.D., Jenna Bush Hager, Ann Sheu, Bee Nance (Right to left) | Photo Credit: Kim Leeson

Maura Women Helping Women Award:

For 44 years, the Maura Women Helping Women Award has been presented to more than 220 courageous individuals who have catalyzed change for women and girls. Brenda Jackson, selection co-chair, and Wendy Bridges of Comerica Bank, Award Sponsor, presented these awards to the following:

Froswá Booker-Drew, Ph.D. (Dallas, TX) is the CEO of Soulstice Consultancy, LLC providing DEI, leadership training, community engagement strategies and philanthropic/partnership guidance for institutions.

Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, Ed.D. (Houston, TX) is the Vice Chancellor Workforce Instruction for the Houston Community College System and College President where she has been an advocate for workforce education, diversity and equity.

Jenna Bush Hage Mary Pat-Higgins, Dr. Froswa Booker Drew, Aimee Cunningham, Jill-Louis | Photo Credit: Kim Leeson

Aimee Cunningham (Austin, TX) is the President and CEO of The Boone Family Foundation and a highly experienced principal in the progressive movement.

Mary Pat Higgins (Dallas, TX) is the President and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum where she leads its mission to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred and indifference.

Jill Louis (Dallas, TX) is Managing Partner of Perkins Coie’s Dallas office, a member of the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice, and co-chair of the Infrastructure Development practice. She is also the host of RelevantNow, an environmental, social and corporate governance-focused podcast examining the intersection of business and public interest.

Wendy Bridges, Ann Sheu, Brenda Jackson | Photo Credit: Kim Leeson

Young Leader Award:

The Young Leader Award recognizes breakthrough leadership exhibited by a trailblazer under the age of 40. This year’s honorees:

Ann Sheu (Dallas, TX) is the founder of Mpowered Families, a training and coaching company with a unique approach to empowering individuals with tools to have a family life filled with purpose, alignment and connection.

Professor “Bee” Nance (Katy, TX) is the COO of Generation Teach, a multi-million-dollar educational non-profit whose vision is to end racial injustice and inequity in education.

Special thanks to the following sponsors:

Moderator Sponsor: Catherine M. Coughlin Endowment for Women’s Leadership at Texas Women’s Foundation

Award Sponsor: Comerica Bank

Leadership Forum Sponsors: Amazon, Cecilia and Garrett Boone, Haynes & Boone, Texas Capital Bank, Thrivent

Investor Sponsors: The Dallas Mavericks, Friends of Jill Louis, Jones Day, Mrs. Nancy Ann Hunt

For a complete list of sponsors, visit https://txwfleadership.org/2023-sponsors.