Victoria Danne Simmons has been doing art since she was a child. Paper murals and earth sculptures were some of her favorite pieces to create. Her adult career started at the fabrication yard and the graffiti park in West Dallas. Simmons pushed herself to go back to school and began working at the El Centro College gallery. After being enrolled in school for a year, Victoria decided to pursue art full-time. She is now three years into living a life as a full-time artist, and is never looking back! Simmons stated, her talent is what got her to this place in her life, and most of all, she realizes it’s her purpose.