The founder of the Buffalo Soldier Memorial announced that the grand opening and dedication of the memorial is set for July 28-30, 2023, for an exciting 3-day weekend.

"We have planned and raised funds for just over a year, and we are now ready to make the memorial a reality," said Sherley L. Spears, founder of the memorial.

After assembling a core team of business and community leaders, local vendors and key funders, the memorial team will delight the community with this one-of-a-kind memorial that gives honor to the four Black regiments who served the country in the U. S. Army after the civil war. The memorial is designed to be an interactive and interpretive space with 10 – 8’ monuments that provide history about various topics and soldiers who made an impact to the Buffalo soldier American story. During the weekend celebration, the team has partnered with various organizations and planned activities and programming from across the San Angelo community, and special guest presenters from Arizona and Maryland. Activities will be family friendly and even offer childcare services during the Friday night honors and recognition banquet. Community partners include National Historic Landmark Fort Concho, San Angelo

State Park, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the city of San Angelo, the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Y.M.C.A. and several other groups.

“The experience of creating this memorial has been one of excitement and joy. We have been blessed to receive support from various donors and grants from Humanities Texas, San Angelo Area Foundation, San Angelo Area Foundation, San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and Destination Marketing, and a tremendous amount of volunteer hours from community residents and professionals” said Sherley L. Spears, Founder of the memorial.

All project vendors are local, and minority owned companies. This was a critical and non-negotiable requirement of the founder to ensure there was economic return to the community. “The name of the memorial gives honor to the legacy of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and is a testament to the amazing work that the local organization has done in this community since 1946 while honoring the amazing history of the Buffalo Soldiers”, said Sherley L. Spears, Founder of the memorial, and immediate past President of the local NAACP Branch.

This memorial is long overdue and will expand and increase tourism for an important untold history in this community. Without these soldiers, the completion of the development of San Angelo would have been vastly different. Their story will finally have its place of honor.

Information about the memorial weekend can be found on the website at: www.buffalosoldierswesttexas.com Registration for events and activities must be made by July 15, 2023.