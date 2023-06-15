of Nation’s Blacks

Dallas, TX — The North Texas Juneteenth Festival, March and Celebration, presented by Simmons Bank, Heal America, Microsoft, HSC Health & Aging Brain Study Health Disparities, NAACP, and Dallas College will hold a press conference at William Blair Jr. Park, Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 am to announce another year of family, friends, fun, and entertainment. Last year’s Juneteenth Festival and Celebration welcomed over 5,000 guests.

The festivities will start at 10a.m. with a 2.8 Mile March beginning at James Madison High School and proceeding into William Blair Park. “This is an Important event in the lives of African Americans in this country and especially this state as we fell two years behind the acknowledgement of the emancipation’s declaration,” said organizer and Elite News Publisher Darryl Blair, Sr. “This is an event that we are proud to host again this year along with our fine list of sponsors. We are thrilled to see the return of those who participated last year and years prior.”

Saying he realizes there are many celebrations taking place to honor this emotional date, Blair will outline programming that is more than a celebration. “We are putting on a great event with a lineup of local acts performing on the Main Stage, (Darcell the entertainer, Mz. Connie, Soulful Sounds, Intense the Band, Spoken Word, Broadway Dallas and many others) ,” he said. “We will also have A Kid’s Zone, face painting, sack races, Fishing for Kids, Vendors Village with over 60 Corporations and Small businesses represented, as well as food trucks with a wide variety of ethnic foods and beverages.”

This festival will take place at William Blair Jr. Park (formerly Rochester Park) in South Dallas, June 17, from 12 noon to 6pm and it’s free to the public. Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.

For more info, contact: Sherry Blair / Elite News – Blair Foundation 214-775-9955 or 214-417-8729 www.elitenewsdallas.com Email: elitenewsblair@aol.com