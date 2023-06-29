The American Cancer Society is pleased to announce Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will serve as an American Cancer Society global ambassador. Together, Prescott and the American Cancer Society hope to save more lives and inspire more people to join the organization’s mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Recently named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Prescott lost his mother to colorectal cancer when he was 20 years old. He founded the Faith Fight Finish Foundation to honor her legacy and support colorectal cancer research. As an American Cancer Society global ambassador, he will help increase the organization’s impact on cancer prevention, health equity, and cancer survivorship with a focus on colorectal cancer screening and Hope Lodge communities, a free place to stay during cancer treatment. His commitment will also include a matching gift to support the American Cancer Society’s patient support programs.

In addition, Prescott will continue to support the NFL and American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch initiative by promoting the connection between overall wellness and cancer prevention through providing local cancer screening resources via The Defender presented by Sleep Number, and highlighting the importance of access to screening and reducing cancer risk. Funds raised through Crucial Catch help Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and health systems in under-resourced areas increase access to cancer screenings.

“Partnering with the American Cancer Society is another way for me to honor my mother’s legacy with my Faith Fight Finish Foundation,” said Prescott. “Watching her journey highlighted the importance of providing access to cancer screening, education, and survivorship resources. I’m happy to help amplify that message and continue to support better cancer outcomes in any way I can.”