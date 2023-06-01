The library’s summer programs provide free educational experiences that may otherwise be out of reach for many families, said SMART Summer Honorary Chair Mayor Eric L. Johnson

“The City of Dallas is a national leader in youth engagement,” Johnson said. “SMART Summer is one example of the incredible array of free and low-cost activities offered by the City of Dallas that will allow our kids and teens to keep cool, get active, expand their knowledge, and — most importantly — stay safe this summer.”

Families can kick off their summer fun at one of the 10 parties happening across the city on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities will include games, crafts, giveaways and free books from Dallas ISD.

Students 18 and younger who sign up for the SMART Summer reading challenge earn a free book for every 10 days they read at least 20 minutes, up to five times through August 12. When students have read 50 days, they will be entered in the grand prize drawings. Plus, there are online activities they can complete on their own for more chances to win.

Online registration is now open at www.dallaslibrary.org/smartsummer.

Kids can also flex their science, math, art and technology skills at the weekly programs. Events include performers, such as magicians, music, and live animals, and hands-on projects that include cardboard engineering, games, hand-made instruments, and more.

“SMART Summer has reading at its core, but the library’s programs help students practice their science and math skills as well,” Director of Libraries Jo Giudice said. “SMART Summer keeps those skills sharp.”

Adults can participate, too! Parents and caregivers who read set a good example for their kids and make reading a family value.

Pizza Hut and First Book, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, Margot Perot, Lauren and Will Waldrop, Santander Consumer USA, Altrusa International (Downtown Dallas), The Freebie Guy, Southern Methodist University and Whataburger. For the complete list of sponsors, visit www.supportdpl.org/smart-summer

For more information, visit www.dallaslibrary.org/smartsummer.

