Shonda B. Love is a nationally recognized tax expert, speaker and influencer.



Serving clients for over 10 years through SBS Tax Services, by assisting taxpayers with both individual and business tax returns. Dr. Love has been recognized as a “Top Leader In the Tax Industry” as a result of her unparalleled ability to empower her clients to ditch debt and develop a plan to create the kind of wealth that leaves a secure financial legacy.



Dr. Love is the award-winning CEO of Association of Black Tax Professionals , a certified woman-owned firm providing tax and business management services to over 5k tax and accounting professionals.

In 2019, Dr. Love founded the Association Of Black Tax Professionals to empower and support tax and accounting professionals nationwide. Her signature online directory, www.blacktaxprofessionals.com allows taxpayers to search and connect with tax and accounting professionals; whether it’s in person or virtually.