Cora Hill

Content producer, social media manager, and influencer To’Ccorra ”Corra” Hill uses her Curls n’ Cocktails platform to give a voice to those battling breast cancer, lupus, and other chronic illnesses, as well as the everyday millennial of color just trying to find their way. She believes her purpose in this world is helping others while bringing them joy. A Dallas native, the social butterfly always knows what’s happening around the city, a piece of content her audience has grown to love. Hillbis also known for her own events, including an annual festival, the Melanin Manifestival co-founded with her friend in 2020.

Victoria Samone

Victoria Samone is passionate about and committed to helping people. She is a connector who loves to bring people together. In and out of her professional life, she is always finding herself in the middle of planning fun and memorable events for the people around her. She has leveraged her experience working with different vendors and local talent into creating a recognizable venue brand that is unique, RSVD. RSVD venues specializes in personalizing intimate events for each client and handling stressful event situations with grace. Her signature is creative and tasteful designs with incredible attention to detail and all inclusive experiences.