Public is invited to attend immersive pop-up experience from June 2-August 27

SPARK! PRISMATIC, a pop-up experience built entirely by local public high school students, takes place June 2 through August 27 at SPARK! located at Southside on Lamar in Dallas. The colorful exhibition showcases students’ one-of-a-kind artwork in an immersive experience with a variety of festooned rooms all done in one single color and theme.

The students designed, created and built this magical exhibit for the community to enjoy, showcasing their creativity. Visitors are encouraged to share their experiences via social media as they are transported to wild locations amidst the vibrant colors. All proceeds benefit the SPARK! mission: to ignite the spark of creativity in all children.

Meg Bittner, executive director of SPARK! said, “We invite everyone to experience PRISMATIC – a vibrant and immersive pop-up with many Instagrammable moments as you’re transported to locations around the universe through colors and sights. You’ll be impressed with what these students imagined, created and built.”

Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Sundays are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. General admission includes entrance for one hour. Tickets are required and can be purchased online or at the door.*

A competition that invited high schools from across the Metroplex, resulted in all six winning teams coming from the Dallas ISD (DISD). Finalists include:

CityLab Slime – Advisor: Kelsey Turner, Creators: Kevin, Princess, Jennifer: Upon entering, visitors find glowing light filled goo emerging from large waste barrels, a toxic glowing ghoulish cloud hangs above with a fog machine adding to the vibe and forces the viewer to stoop underneath it . Upon stooping, people see mutant rats who’ve consumed the toxic waste glowing green and have other unique mutant qualities. All of these features leave people having an eerie, other-worldly and mysteriously unsettling feeling.

· Woodrow Wilson Sunjoy – Advisor: Jessica Raff, Creators: Teal, Natali, Armando: This room is a giant ball pit with a path in front and neon signs to create a fun bubble and playful room. The room has four different shades of yellow paint; the mural design includes suns and circles that are bright and happy. The ball pit features yellow shades that are fun for photos, with an elevated spot for high-angled photos looking down at people surrounded by balls.

· Woodrow Wilson Orange You Glad to See Me – Advisor: Jessica Raff Creators: Layla, Stella, Ramsey: This orange-filled room is highlighted by a giant paper mache caterpillar and flowers that people can take photos. The room has a relaxing vibe, reminding people of the flowers they find in the outdoors. There are 3D flowers on the walls and a giant caterpillar for photos.

· Hillcrest Body Garden – Advisor: Karleen Hesselbacher, Creators: Inergee, Kyra, Dana, Keyla: This body parts garden features an organic line painting of various green shades and tints on the wall. There is a man in the center of the room that is becoming one with nature as he becomes a plant himself. Other body parts and faces are emerging from the ground that is covered in grass. The two side walls are partial mirror walls that face each other representing a new dimension and giving the viewer a different perspective of the space.

· Booker T. Red Herrings – Advisor: Linda Gossett, Creators: Laysha, Amara, Sarina: When explaining the concept of claustrophobia, the feeling of discomfort is ever apparent, which is reflected in the bold and striking tones of the color red. The sharp and jagged edges of the origami filled walls reflects the idea of feeling pressured or how it feels like sharp points in a crowded space. Claustrophobia can feel like eyes are watching, so included are 3D printed eyes and a projection of a moving and blinking eye.

· Booker T. Deep Sea Dwellers – Advisor: Jessica Bell, Creators: Nadia, Phoebe, Lucy, Henley. This design idea is to feel like visitors are exploring the dark part of the ocean where it seems all around there are objects glowing from the fish and other creatures such as jelly fish, octopuses, and sea butterflies, along with non-glowing sea creatures like crabs. There is also a whale skeleton where people will be able to sit inside.

*Exhibit hours and tickets:

Fridays and Saturdays: 4-8 p.m., Sundays 1-6 p.m.

Sat., June 10, July 8, Aug. 12: Extended hours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adult-only nights: June 16, June 24, July 15, Aug. 5 and Aug. 18. Those 21 and older may attend for a two-hour time slot (4-6 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.). Admission includes two drink tickets for beer, wine or soda.

Timed tickets range from $18 to $23. Teachers are $18; children ages 2-17 are $21; adults 18 and up are $23; children under 2 are free. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To learn more and to make a timed ticket reservation, visit https://sparkdallas.org/prismatic/ or call 214.421.7727.