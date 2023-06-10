Texas Premier Technology Institute, Inc. (TPTI), a non-profit licensed Technology Career Training School in Texas, is proud to continue making dreams come true for students on their educational journey through scholarships. The licensed non-profit was awarded over $250,000 through the Texas Workforce Commission’s Self Sufficiency Fund Grant to provide scholarships for low-income students.

The Self Sufficiency Grant affords the organization the ability to offer more than 100 scholarships to help North Texas students who are low-income and have career aspirations in technology get the required training for certification in their field of interest. The grant provides training grants to community-based organizations 501(c)(3) and public community and technical colleges that deliver occupational training for adults.

Students who qualify or are recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), individuals who are At-Risk of becoming dependent on public assistance and individuals earning less than $37,000 annually with a dependent child (custodial or non-custodial) are eligible. With TPTI’s exceptional performance and 76% job placement rate, winners will be able to enhance their lives due to the financial stability a career in technology will provide.

“I’m excited to see TPTI continue to provide opportunities for individuals to develop the skills they need to succeed in the technology industry,” said Therelee Washington, TPTI’s Principal Founder. “We’re committed to helping our students achieve their full potential, and we believe that this grant funding and partnership will help us to do just that.”

TPTI is a leading institution that provides comprehensive training to students who are looking to pursue a career in the technology industry and is committed to providing hands-on and practical training that equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital economy. Their dedication has placed them in the position to be awarded the title “Best Technology Career Training Centre of Texas” by the U.S. Business News.

Applicants are currently being accepted for scholarships and full tuition paid programs. For more information and to apply, visit here.