The DEC Network, the leading entrepreneurship ecosystem builder in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative with the construction of a 20,000-square-foot Innovation Center at The Shops at Redbird in Dallas. This new venture, known as The DEC Network’s Redbird Innovation Center, will be developed alongside the recently announced Tom Thumb grocery store, marking a significant step in the revitalization of the former Southwest Center Mall. The project is led by locally-based developer Russell Glen Co.

To coincide with The DEC Network’s upcoming 10th anniversary on June 12th, a momentous occasion for the leading entrepreneurship hub in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, a public ceremony will be held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. This event will offer an opportunity for the public to join The DEC Network in celebrating their achievements, with staff members leading informative hard hat tours of the site.

The Redbird Innovation Center, spanning an impressive 20,000 square feet, is slated to open its doors in late December 2023 or January 2024. In addition to the substantial co-working space, the center will house The DEC Network’s headquarters, provide business incubation, accelerator programs, and podcasting rooms, and offer an expansive event space. Notably, this project has received support from key partners PepsiCo and Dell for Startups.

CEO of Russell Glen Co., Terrence G. Maiden, “The DEC Network at RedBird has been a great resource and place for entrepreneurs in the Oak Cliff/ Red Bird community to gather, share, and grow. The DEC Network’s new and much larger space will only enhance its impact with a broader reach.”

The Shops at Redbird and its surrounding Southern Dallas areas currently lack adequate entrepreneurial resources, making The DEC Network’s Redbird Innovation Center a much-needed hub for entrepreneurs in the region. This $2.1 million investment aims to double the capacity of space for entrepreneurs in the South Oak Cliff/Redbird area, fostering an environment conducive to innovation, collaboration, and growth.

According to Branden Williams, a local Dallas entrepreneur who currently benefits from The DEC Network’s co-working space, “Success is not a solitary journey; it’s a collective effort. The DEC Network’s Redbird Innovation Center will be instrumental in creating a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the South Oak Cliff community. Their unwavering support, through programming, funding, and networking opportunities, has accelerated the growth of my business and that of many others. I am honored to be a part of this journey and look forward to witnessing the continued impact of The DEC Network as they expand their presence at The Shops at Redbird.”

Tarsha Hearns, Senior Director and project lead at The DEC Network expressed the significance of the expanded facility, stating, “Southern Dallas is known to be an under-resourced area. Our expanded facility will bring much-needed entrepreneurial resources and necessary tools to overcome barriers to access quality training and capital required to start, grow, and scale a business.” Hearns further emphasized that The DEC Network’s Redbird Innovation Center, located amidst the growing presence of new companies, hospitals, and multi-family units, is uniquely positioned to support the entrepreneurial growth of Oak Cliff.

With the construction of the Redbird Innovation Center, The DEC Network continues to make substantial strides in fostering inclusive entrepreneurship and providing critical support to businesses in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. This visionary project promises to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape of the South Oak Cliff community and serve as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation.