The Memorial Day Weekend for most Americans represents a time to honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country. But the weekend had a different focus for the Ghanaian community, much of which is first generation immigrants. Dallas/Fort Worth boasts one of the largest numbers of Ghanaian immigrants in Texas and on May 27 and 28, Ghanaians from all across North America came together for the coronation of ten Chiefs and six Queen Mothers. Organized by the Asante Adehyeman DFW under the guidance of Gyaasehene Nana Odi-Nkunim Gyata Nkrumah (Kojo Nkrumah), the ceremony welcomed Chiefs and Queen Mothers from throughout the Asanteman Council of North America (ACONA) which represents eleven US states and Canada.

The first evening was formal with traditional rituals performed that date back centuries. All participants were asked to wear black, and the enstoolment ceremony included a grand processional led by young women dancers. With traditional drumming to accompany the dancers, Chiefs and Queen Mothers filed into the beautiful Divine Grace Church reception hall to a welcoming audience of well-wishers and family. The Omanhene (King) in the DFW area, Nana Mframa Okogyeaman Gyebi and his Queen Mother Nana Ohemaa Ama Serwaa Ampem presided over the festivities and pronounced each Chief enstooled after they offered their poetic words of praise and loyalty through their swearing in oath.

An announcement for the Award for Excellence for Vicki Meek

On Sunday, the Asante Adehyeman DFW hosted a gala fundraising dinner that included an award ceremony where retired South Dallas Cultural Center Manager, Vicki Meek was honored for her contribution to spreading knowledge about West Africa within the DFW community. The participants enjoyed an evening of dancing and dining on delicious traditional Ghanaian cuisine provided by Garland based caterers Taste of Africa. The event raised money for a Neonatal Care Unit in The Manhyia District Hospital. For more information about the Asante Adehyeman DFW organization, contact Kojo Nkrumah at enkrumah@aol.com.