Prism Health North Texas is proud to share that Jocelyn Kidd DDS, dentist at Prism Health North Texas Dental’s Vickery Clinic, has been named as an honoree ahead of the National Dental Association (NDA) celebrating the 10th anniversary of NDA-HEALTH NOW®, an initiative aimed at disseminating information about oral health to the public through robust healthcare outreach and educational activities.

As the Founding Local Director of NDA-Health Now-Dallas®, Dr. Kidd’s leadership was instrumental in laying the foundation for programs aimed at increasing oral health and oral healthcare access in North Texas and beyond.

“Helping increase the understanding of the importance of oral health is a lifelong passion of mine and I’m proud to receive this honor from NDA for NDA-Health Now-Dallas®,” Dr. Kidd said. “In 10 years, we have provided much needed information to help improve the oral and overall health of our underserved and vulnerable populations. I look forward to continuing the work of NDA-HEALTH NOW.”

Dr. Kidd’s work with NDA-Health Now-Dallas® and Prism Health North Texas Dental Care has made strides in serving children, senior citizens and others with barriers to health and oral care, increased health care access, reduced disparities, increased health literacy, and promoted prevention in underserved and vulnerable populations through public and private partnerships.

Prism Health North Texas Dental Care operates three dental care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers dental services for the entire family from pediatric to senior patients. The program utilizes Medicaid, CHIP, and other grant funding to provide quality oral care to underserved communities.

Dr. Kidd will be presented with her award at the NDA Annual Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana at the 29th annual WHS Dr. Allison P. Riddle-Fletcher Awards Luncheon on Saturday, July 22, 2023.